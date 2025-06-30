Swiss celebrity chef Daniel Humm and US actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones tied the knot last weekend. Picture: MAGO/ABACAPRESS

Swiss celebrity chef Daniel Humm and US actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones have married. The couple first appeared in public in September 2024.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniel Humm and Annabelle Dexter-Jones got married at the weekend.

The Swiss celebrity chef ("Eleven Madison Park" in New York) and the US actress (TV series "Succession") first appeared together in public last September 2024.

The couple attended the US Open tennis tournament in New York together. Show more

Daniel Humm made good on his affectionate threat after just a few hours. The Swiss celebrity chef ("Eleven Madison Park" in New York) wrote on Instagram yesterday, Sunday:

"Next time we'll kiss we'll be married" (in German: Next time we kiss, we'll be married).

Now Humm and his partner, US actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones, have apparently already put the plan into action.

The bride is wearing a white dress, the groom a suit

According to Blick, a wedding guest's Instagram story shows 48-year-old Humm and 38-year-old Dexter-Jones standing in front of the altar and saying "I do".

In the picture, the bride is wearing a white dress and the groom a dark suit.

Humm and Dexter-Jones have been a couple for around a year and got engaged last February.

Daniel Humm posted three pictures on his Instagram account at the time: The first subject shows the couple kissing in front of a painting. The second picture shows a painted portrait of Annabelle Dexter-Jones.

In the third photo, Humm, Dexter-Jones and the painter Francesco Clemente are sitting in front of the painting, which shows the actress half-naked. "When you know, you know. It was so obvious with you," Humm commented on the series of pictures.

Daniel Humm was briefly involved with Demi Moore

Three years ago, Humm was briefly in a relationship with Hollywood actress Demi Moore. Before that, he was with Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs. The two made their love public in 2020.

Born in Strengelbach AG in 1976 and raised in Schinznach-Dorf, Humm dropped out of school at 14. He then completed an apprenticeship as a chef at the spa hotel in Schinznach-Bad. He later moved to the USA without speaking a word of English.

Daniel Humm has three children from previous relationships. His eldest daughter is already grown up and lives in Switzerland; his two teenage daughters are at home in the USA.

