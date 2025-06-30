Humm and Dexter-Jones have been a couple for around a year and got engaged last February.
Daniel Humm posted three pictures on his Instagram account at the time: The first subject shows the couple kissing in front of a painting. The second picture shows a painted portrait of Annabelle Dexter-Jones.
In the third photo, Humm, Dexter-Jones and the painter Francesco Clemente are sitting in front of the painting, which shows the actress half-naked. "When you know, you know. It was so obvious with you," Humm commented on the series of pictures.
Daniel Humm was briefly involved with Demi Moore
Three years ago, Humm was briefly in a relationship with Hollywood actress Demi Moore. Before that, he was with Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs. The two made their love public in 2020.
Born in Strengelbach AG in 1976 and raised in Schinznach-Dorf, Humm dropped out of school at 14. He then completed an apprenticeship as a chef at the spa hotel in Schinznach-Bad. He later moved to the USA without speaking a word of English.
Daniel Humm has three children from previous relationships. His eldest daughter is already grown up and lives in Switzerland; his two teenage daughters are at home in the USA.