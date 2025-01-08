Daniel Radcliffe (35) became world-famous as Harry Potter in the films of the same name. He now has a nine-figure fortune to his name. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Daniel Radcliffe, known from the Harry Potter films, has amassed a fortune of almost 100 million pounds. He achieved this through smart investments and his acting career.

Daniel Radcliffe, who became famous for his role as Harry Potter, has achieved a fortune of almost 100 million pounds. This came 14 years after his last appearance as the famous wizard.

The actor, who is now 35, had already earned £75 million by the time he completed the last of the eight Potter films in 2011. Since then, he has increased his fortune by more than 20 million pounds through shrewd investments.

In the period up to March 2024, according to the latest reports filed with Companies House, Radcliffe was able to increase his fortune by 6.6 million pounds, writes The Sun.

Successful investments and career

Despite numerous roles on stage and in film, none have surpassed his fame as Harry Potter. An insider commented: "Even Daniel's loyal fans will be surprised at how much wealth he has amassed since the end of the franchise. His wealth is not just based on his acting fees, but also on shrewd investments that provide him with a steady income."

The accounts show that Daniel's company Gilmore Jacobs Ltd, which he runs with his parents Marcia and Alan, has investments and cash amounting to £96.3 million. This sum grows by half a million pounds every month.

His income from fan merchandise for the "Harry Potter" films is also not public. His face continues to be used, which is likely to earn the actor a hefty annual royalty.

Career and private life after Harry Potter

After Harry Potter, he appeared in films such as "The Woman in Black" and "Escape from Pretoria". Last year, he won a Tony Award for his role in the Broadway musical "Merrily We Roll Along".

In April 2023, he became the father of a child with US actress Erin Darke, with whom he has been dating for 11 years.

Later this year, Radcliffe will return to the big screen in the Heist film "Now You See Me 3".

