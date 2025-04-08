Daniela Büchner "can proudly say that I am now the woman I always wanted to be". (archive photo) bild: dpa

Whether it's "Big Brother" or "Those Büchners" - Danni Büchner is always giving deep insights on television. Now she shows herself naked in "Playboy".

Reality TV participant Daniela Büchner shows herself naked in "Playboy" - and sends a message. "I want to show with this cover that you can and should be sexy even as a 47-year-old mom," she says in the German edition of "Playboy".

She became a mother for the first time at the age of 21 and for the last time at 39. "After that, life took its course and it took me a while to get myself back under control. But I fought my way out of it, worked on my body and my mindset and can proudly say that I am now the woman I always wanted to be."

Her husband Jens Büchner died in 2018

Danni Büchner is known to TV viewers from numerous reality formats. She appeared with her husband and pop singer Jens Büchner, who died in 2018, in the Vox emigrant documentary "Goodbye Deutschland". He would stand behind the photos, she says: "Jens would celebrate the Playboy photos. He would be mighty proud, buy up all the magazines and show the pictures to everyone."

Büchner has also been on "Promi Big Brother", the show "Das grosse Promi-Büssen" and RTL's "Sommerhaus der Stars". She can currently be seen as a celebrity guest in "Big Brother - Die Show" on sixx and in the 24/7 stream on Joyn. Viewers can follow everyday family life with her five children on "Diese Büchners - Familientrubel unter Palmen" (RTLzwei).