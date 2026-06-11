Unusual cosmetic surgeryDaniela Katzenberger wants to have two body parts reduced
Bruno Bötschi
11.6.2026
Daniela Katzenberger speaks openly about her cosmetic surgeries—and is already planning her next procedure. The TV personality wants to have two toes shortened this fall. She is also considering a hair transplant.
11.06.2026, 21:40
Bruno Bötschi
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Daniela Katzenberger has already undergone several cosmetic surgeries.
Now she’s sharing her next planned procedure with her followers. Katzenberger wants to have two toes shortened.
Another cosmetic procedure is set to follow shortly thereafter: Due to bald spots on her head “from years of experimenting with hair extensions,” Daniela Katzenberger wants to get a hair transplant.
Daniela Katzenberger makes no secret of her cosmetic surgeries.
The 39-year-old regularly documents her procedures on social media and lets her fans in on the process. As the “Goodbye Deutschland” star has now announced, another cosmetic surgery is apparently planned—albeit a rather unusual one.
“I’m going to have my toes shortened in October,” writes Daniela Katzenberger in the caption of an Instagram photo showing her feet. She specifically mentions her “second and third toes.”
"I don’t care what anyone says about it," the TV personality further clarifies. "I’m unhappy. That’s all the reason I need."
More cosmetic surgeries are planned
But the toe surgery isn’t the end of it. Lucas Cordalis’s wife is already planning further cosmetic procedures.