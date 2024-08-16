Reality star Daniela Katzenberger (37) has announced in an interview that she will undress for the erotic magazine "Playboy" on her 40th birthday. Picture: imago images/Future Image

First Daniela Katzenberger wanted to, but the erotic magazine "Playboy" didn't. Then "Playboy" wanted to, but Katzenberger didn't. In 2026, fans of the German reality star can prepare themselves for something.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniela Katzenberger has announced that she will take her clothes off for the erotic magazine "Playboy" on her 40th birthday.

"Firstly, because 40 is a bad age for women. That's when many are on the verge of menopause and believe that everything will be horror," the now 37-year-old said in an interview.

The German reality star also reveals that he would never go to the RTL jungle camp despite having millions to spend. Show more

Naked with an announcement: 37-year-old reality star Daniela Katzenberger wants to undress for the erotic magazine "Playboy" after her 40th birthday.

"I want to be in Playboy at 40. So far I've always turned them down, but at 40 I'm taking my clothes off," she said in a "TV Digital" interview. "Firstly, because 40 is a bad age for women. That's when many are close to the menopause and believe that everything will be horror."

And secondly: "Because my career started when I really wanted to be in Playboy and wasn't successful. But since I've been successful, the German "Playboy" has been asking me for 15 years now.

At 40, I say: yes!" Her 40th birthday is in October 2026. New episodes of her reality soap "Daniela Katzenberger" can be seen next month, from September 6, on Vox.

Jungle camp? "Never!", says Katzenberger

For the Ludwigshafen native, however, it is also clear what she will never do: namely go to the RTL jungle camp.

"RTL could pay whatever they want - I would never take part. Because when I'm hungry, I become a diva. And I really don't want to put anyone through that," says the reality star, who has been living on the Balearic island of Mallorca for some time.

This time, Daniela Katzenberger also wants to present serious sides of herself on television: "Things to do with social media, for example. Some of the things that go on there are anything but funny, just think of the hate comments. My heart's desire was to finally address this - because most people think that "the Katzenberger" probably doesn't have any problems because of her celebrity and money."

"When I made mistakes, they were always good for something"

Nowadays, Daniela Katzenberger sees the fact that she once had eyebrows tattooed as a youthful sin:

"There were things that were shit - the eyebrows on my forehead, for example. But although that was bad, it was also good in the end - all in all a bad-good mistake. And that actually applies to everything: when I've made mistakes, they've always been good for something."

The German TV channel Vox once built Daniela Katzenberger up into a TV star. In 2015, the reality star then switched to RTL2 with her reality formats. With the new season, Katzenberger is now returning to her former home channel.

