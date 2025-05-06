Lightning divorce with Alexander of Austria Archduke Alexander of Austria married Countess Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch in Belgium on September 29. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS The royal wedding was celebrated with much pomp. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS The European aristocracy was delighted for the royal couple. But less than two months later, it's all over. The reason? A dark family secret. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS Lightning divorce with Alexander of Austria Archduke Alexander of Austria married Countess Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch in Belgium on September 29. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS The royal wedding was celebrated with much pomp. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS The European aristocracy was delighted for the royal couple. But less than two months later, it's all over. The reason? A dark family secret. Image: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

They married with much pomp in October 2023 - and it was all over in December. The divorce of Archduke Alexander and Natacha Roumiantzoff raises questions. A dark secret may be the reason.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Archduke Alexander of Austria and Natacha Roumiantzoff separated two months ago.

The divorce has already been filed - a dark family secret could be the trigger.

The wedding in October 2023 attracted international attention, making the sudden end all the more surprising. Show more

What began as a royal dream wedding ended abruptly just a few months later: the marriage between Archduke Alexander of Austria and the Russian-born noblewoman Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch is already history. After the magnificent ceremony in October 2023, the couple separated in December - they have since filed for divorce.

There is said to be more behind the quick break-up than just personal differences. According to leaks from the family, a previously unknown dark family secret may have triggered the break-up. Details have not yet been made public, but apparently the revelation was too much for the young marriage to bear.

Wedding turned into a nightmare

The union between the Austrian high nobility and a descendant of old Russian aristocracy caused a stir last year. The wedding was celebrated by monarchist circles and made international headlines. This makes the abrupt end all the more surprising - barely two months after the wedding.

There is speculation in European aristocratic circles as to why the couple's union broke up so quickly. The supposed dream wedding turned into a nightmare, as the magazine "Bunte" reports.

The couple's engagement was announced in May 2023, followed by a magnificent ceremony at the Saint Pierre Catholic Church in Beloeil, Belgium. In the wedding announcement, which appeared in the French daily newspaper "Le Figaro", Natacha was referred to as a countess. However, the noble family of Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch apparently does not exist.

Fake aristocratic title?

Natacha is the daughter of Nicolas Pierre Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch, whose father was born in Russia in 1906 and fled to France in 1917. When he was naturalized in 1939, he did not have the title of count. Only later, during his military career, did he appear as a nobleman and attributed his title to an alleged descent from the Russian count family of Rumyantsev, which has been extinct since 1838. Nicolas and his daughter Natacha continued this tradition and called themselves Count and Countess.

The scandal surrounding the false aristocratic title caused quite a stir, as Alexander comes from one of the most important royal families in Europe. He is the youngest child of Carl Christian Habsburg-Lorraine and Princess Marie-Astrid of Luxembourg. His father is a grandson of Emperor Charles I, the last Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary.

