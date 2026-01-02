Tommy Lee Jones with his daughter Victoria. (Archive photo) KEYSTONE

A tragic start to the new year for Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones: his daughter Victoria was found lifeless in a hotel in San Francisco on New Year's Day. The circumstances of her death are still unknown.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 34-year-old Victoria Jones was found dead in a hotel in San Francisco on January 1.

According to the police, there are currently no indications of foul play and the cause of death is still unknown.

Victoria Jones had made small film appearances as a teenager, including alongside her father. Show more

Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones mourns the death of his daughter. Victoria Jones was found dead in a hotel in San Francisco early on New Year's Day. She was 34 years old.

The San Francisco Fire Department was called to a hotel in the city center shortly before 3 a.m. for a medical emergency, according to authorities. Rescue workers there discovered the death of an adult woman. The police confirmed that they were on the scene together with the fire department. An official cause of death has not yet been released.

According to the authorities, there are currently no indications of any external cause. No further details on the circumstances of the death have been communicated. The coroner's office has also not yet made any public statements.

Influential Hollywood figure

Victoria Jones came from Tommy Lee Jones' previous marriage to Kimberlea Cloughley. She made small appearances in front of the camera herself at a young age. Among other things, she appeared alongside her father in Men in Black II in 2002. Three years later, she appeared in the drama The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, directed by Tommy Lee Jones. She also appeared in an episode of the TV series One Tree Hill.

Tommy Lee Jones has been one of Hollywood's most influential character actors for decades. He won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Fugitive. Other well-known films include No Country for Old Men and Lincoln.