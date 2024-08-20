Boris Becker will marry his fiancée Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in Italy in the fall. Picture: IMAGO/NurPhoto

Big wedding celebration planned: Boris Becker will say "I do" to Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in Portofino this fall. However, he does not want his daughter Anna to be there, as she has not received an invitation to the wedding.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Boris Becker is to marry his fiancée Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in the fall.

The invitations to the ceremony in Portofino have already gone out, according to "Bild", but daughter Anna Ermakova is said not to have received any.

The relationship between "Bobbele" and his 24-year-old daughter has reportedly always been difficult. Show more

Preparations are in full swing and invitations have already been sent out, according to Bild: Boris Becker (56) and his fiancée Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (33) are to say "I do" in Portofino, Italy, in the fall.

But who didn't get an invitation from "Bobbele" - his daughter Anna Ermakova. She didn't even know about the planned wedding and only found out about it through a report in "Bild".

The relationship between Anna and her father has never been easy. The 24-year-old comes from Beckers' affair with Angela Ermakova (56).

Anna Ermakova is the daughter of Boris Becker and Angela Ermakova, with whom the former tennis star had an affair while he was married to Barbara Becker. Picture: IMAGO/Oliver Langel

Anna recently told Bild: "I had a difficult childhood and grew up with a lot of prejudice. The public hated me without knowing me. Only because of the decisions my parents made."

In addition to Anna, the ex-tennis star has three other children from two other women. Sons Noah (30) and Elias (24) are from his marriage to Barbara (57) and Boris had son Amadeus (14) with ex-wife Lilly (48).

Anna Ermakova has hardly any contact with her father anymore

Boris was married to Barbara Becker from 1993 to 2001. The reason for the break-up was the infidelity with Angela Ermakova - it came to a divorce battle.

As Becker's daughter told Bild in an interview, she had less and less contact with her father. During the Corona period, contact was lost completely.

At the time, the former tennis star was on trial in London because of his bankruptcy. Angela Ermakova and daughter Anna wanted nothing to do with the court proceedings and therefore consciously distanced themselves.

"The Becker Squad" without daughter Anna

Boris Becker recently posed for a photo with his three sons in Portugal. "The Becker-Squad", he wrote under the vacation greetings on Instagram.

It remains to be seen whether Anna's invitation to the wedding simply got stuck in the post and Boris will invite his daughter after all.

According to Bild, the celebration in the fall on the Italian Riviera will definitely be elegant and luxurious, just as the couple like it.

