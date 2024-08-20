Big Becker celebration plannedDaughter Anna has not received an invitation to Boris' wedding
20.8.2024
Big wedding celebration planned: Boris Becker will say "I do" to Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in Portofino this fall. However, he does not want his daughter Anna to be there, as she has not received an invitation to the wedding.
Preparations are in full swing and invitations have already been sent out, according to Bild: Boris Becker (56) and his fiancée Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (33) are to say "I do" in Portofino, Italy, in the fall.
But who didn't get an invitation from "Bobbele" - his daughter Anna Ermakova. She didn't even know about the planned wedding and only found out about it through a report in "Bild".
The relationship between Anna and her father has never been easy. The 24-year-old comes from Beckers' affair with Angela Ermakova (56).
Anna recently told Bild: "I had a difficult childhood and grew up with a lot of prejudice. The public hated me without knowing me. Only because of the decisions my parents made."
In addition to Anna, the ex-tennis star has three other children from two other women. Sons Noah (30) and Elias (24) are from his marriage to Barbara (57) and Boris had son Amadeus (14) with ex-wife Lilly (48).
Anna Ermakova has hardly any contact with her father anymore
Boris was married to Barbara Becker from 1993 to 2001. The reason for the break-up was the infidelity with Angela Ermakova - it came to a divorce battle.
As Becker's daughter told Bild in an interview, she had less and less contact with her father. During the Corona period, contact was lost completely.
At the time, the former tennis star was on trial in London because of his bankruptcy. Angela Ermakova and daughter Anna wanted nothing to do with the court proceedings and therefore consciously distanced themselves.
"The Becker Squad" without daughter Anna
Boris Becker recently posed for a photo with his three sons in Portugal. "The Becker-Squad", he wrote under the vacation greetings on Instagram.