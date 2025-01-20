Dwayne Johnson shows his softer side in an Instagram video: the action hero has had his daughters do his make-up. Lots of pink and stickers on his bald head show "The Rock" in his new look.

No time? blue News summarizes for you He'll do anything for his girls: Dwayne Johnson is adorned with lots of pink and stickers as his daughters' make-up model.

In an Instagram video showing him having a make-up lesson with his offspring, he looks serious.

But the actor knows: "They won't always be little or like hanging out with dad." That's why he now enjoys every minute with the little ones. Show more

"Dad, can we put some eye shadow on you?" What started harmlessly got a little out of hand. But Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (52) simply can't refuse his daughters Jasmin (9) and Tiana (6) a wish and has had them apply his make-up.

The actor presents the result to his 400 million followers in an Instagram video. With a serious expression, "The Rock" undergoes the makeover. The song "The Sound Of Silence" by cult duo Simon & Garfunkel plays.

The action hero replied to the question mentioned at the beginning: "Yes, but make it quick and make it cool because I have to go to the gym," as Johnson writes under the post. Whether he skipped the visit to the gym afterwards, he leaves open. But luckily there's make-up remover.

"They'll always be my little girls"

In contrast to their father, the girls seem to have a lot of fun. And the 52-year-old is clear: "I know they won't always be little or like hanging out with daddy when they're older. But they'll always be my little girls." That's why Johnson will endure this taunting all day long.

After the lipstick on his bald head breaks, the girls grab nail polish and continue to paint Johnson's head.

His fans like it. "You look pretty, boss," writes one user. And another follower says: "I can't stop laughing." The "princess earring" with a heart pendant also catches the eye of his community.

Even if he looks seriously into the camera and dismisses it as "Papa Bear Duties", the joy that the make-up lesson with Papa brings to his "two tornadoes" certainly makes Johnson melt inside.

