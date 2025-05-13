  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Trial against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Daughters leave the courtroom during sex testimony

ai-scrape

13.5.2025 - 17:07

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has been in custody since mid-September, the trial started in May.
Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has been in custody since mid-September, the trial started in May.
Mark Von Holden/Invision via AP/dpa (Archivbild)

In the trial against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, the testimony of a witness led to Combs' daughters leaving the courtroom. The rapper is on trial for allegations of serious sexual offenses.

13.05.2025, 17:07

13.05.2025, 17:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On May 12, the first witnesses testified in the trial against P. Diddy, including a sex worker.
  • Combs' daughters left the courtroom twice during the testimony of a sex worker.
  • Combs denies all allegations and pleads not guilty.
Show more

On Monday, the first witnesses were heard in the trial against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. These included a sex worker whose detailed accounts prompted the rapper's three young adult daughters to leave the courtroom.

The witness testified that he was paid by Combs' ex-partner Casandra Ventura (38) to have sex with her - while Combs watched. He also described several violent scenes that he claims to have witnessed between the musician and Ventura.

Allegations are denied

During the sex worker's testimony, Combs' daughters left the courtroom twice, but remained present when a video was shown of Combs assaulting Ventura and beating her. The footage was taken from a hotel surveillance camera in 2016.

The musician is charged with human trafficking for sexual purposes and organized crime, among other things. Combs pleads not guilty and denies the allegations.

More on the topic

Daily sex orgies. The lawsuits against US rapper P. Diddy are piling up

Daily sex orgiesThe lawsuits against US rapper P. Diddy are piling up

"Suicide watch"Rapper P. Diddy is being closely monitored in prison

USA. Judge refuses to postpone trial against rapper Combs

USAJudge refuses to postpone trial against rapper Combs