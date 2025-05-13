Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has been in custody since mid-September, the trial started in May. Mark Von Holden/Invision via AP/dpa (Archivbild)

In the trial against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, the testimony of a witness led to Combs' daughters leaving the courtroom. The rapper is on trial for allegations of serious sexual offenses.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On May 12, the first witnesses testified in the trial against P. Diddy, including a sex worker.

Combs' daughters left the courtroom twice during the testimony of a sex worker.

Combs denies all allegations and pleads not guilty. Show more

On Monday, the first witnesses were heard in the trial against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. These included a sex worker whose detailed accounts prompted the rapper's three young adult daughters to leave the courtroom.

The witness testified that he was paid by Combs' ex-partner Casandra Ventura (38) to have sex with her - while Combs watched. He also described several violent scenes that he claims to have witnessed between the musician and Ventura.

Allegations are denied

During the sex worker's testimony, Combs' daughters left the courtroom twice, but remained present when a video was shown of Combs assaulting Ventura and beating her. The footage was taken from a hotel surveillance camera in 2016.

The musician is charged with human trafficking for sexual purposes and organized crime, among other things. Combs pleads not guilty and denies the allegations.