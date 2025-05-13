On Monday, the first witnesses were heard in the trial against Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. These included a sex worker whose detailed accounts prompted the rapper's three young adult daughters to leave the courtroom.
The witness testified that he was paid by Combs' ex-partner Casandra Ventura (38) to have sex with her - while Combs watched. He also described several violent scenes that he claims to have witnessed between the musician and Ventura.
Allegations are denied
During the sex worker's testimony, Combs' daughters left the courtroom twice, but remained present when a video was shown of Combs assaulting Ventura and beating her. The footage was taken from a hotel surveillance camera in 2016.
The musician is charged with human trafficking for sexual purposes and organized crime, among other things. Combs pleads not guilty and denies the allegations.