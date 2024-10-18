Dave Bautista was a wrestler and has now successfully switched to the acting business. Imago/Sipa USA

Actor Dave Bautista lashes out in the boxing ring and throws countless verbal punches at Donald Trump. He criticizes his facade of being a "tough guy" - while he is, among other things, a "whiny wimp".

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dave Bautista sharply attacked Donald Trump in a viral video on X, calling him weak and overly made up.

Among other things, Bautista criticized Trump's alleged deception during the Vietnam War as well as his physical appearance and behavior in public.

The hate speech appears to be aimed at the support of Kamala Harris, who is ahead of Trump according to current polls, in the run-up to the US elections on November 5. Show more

Dave Bautista 's hate speech is not only hilarious, it also went viral on X. While at the gym, the former wrestler goes off on Donald Trump.

"Guys, let's talk. A lot of people seem to think Donald Trump is a tough guy. He's not. He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. He's afraid of birds," Bautista begins his monologue.

The 55-year-old goes on to mention a 2018 report in the New York Times, which stated that Donald Trump had paid a podiatrist to give him a certificate - so that the presidential candidate would not have to serve in the Vietnam War.

I wrote this cause it’s what I always wanted to say about Trump pretending to be a tough guy. But we got the amazing @DaveBautista to say it SO much better. Thanks Dave. #TrumpIsAWeakLittleBabyBitch pic.twitter.com/Mo4ZMpOPVH — Jesse Joyce (@jessejoyce) October 17, 2024

But that's still not enough: "Look at that satchel. It's like a garbage bag full of buttermilk. It's barely strong enough to hold an umbrella. Not to mention the way he drinks his water." The latter attacks are both based on pictures and videos of Trump fighting the rain and wind with an umbrella - or simply drinking whimsically from a PET bottle.

Bautista didn't stop there, saying that Trump is like a five-year-old behind the wheel of a truck, "a weak, chubby toddler".

So Trump is a show-off, according to Bautista. And he probably wants to get many Americans on Kamala Harris' side.

More from the Entertainment section