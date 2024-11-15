Dave Coulier played the character Joey Gladstone in the hit series "Full House" from 1987 to 1995. IMAGO/Newscom World

Actor Dave Coulier talks openly about his diagnosis of stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and how he is tackling his treatment with humor and family support.

Actor Dave Coulier, known from the series "Full House", recently learned that he has aggressive stage 3 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The diagnosis came after a severe respiratory infection led to significant swelling of his lymph nodes. Coulier reports that the swelling increased so much that one area reached the size of a golf ball. After a series of investigations, including PET and CT scans and a biopsy, he received the life-changing news.

Coulier remembers the moment his doctors told him: "We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, it's a B-cell lymphoma and very aggressive." This diagnosis was a shock to him, and he describes the experience as a rapid rollercoaster ride.

A plan to fight the disease

After the diagnosis, Coulier, his wife Melissa Bring and some close friends in the medical field immediately worked together to develop a treatment plan. One bright spot was that his bone marrow test came back negative, which greatly increased his chances of recovery. Two weeks after the diagnosis, Coulier began chemotherapy and decided to shave his head as a "pre-emptive strike".

In his podcast "Full House Rewind", Coulier talks openly about his illness. He emphasizes that he wants to tackle the challenge head on and prefers to talk openly about it to inspire others.

Family and humor as support

During his treatment, Coulier remains positive, especially for his wife and his son Luc, who is about to become a father. He draws strength from the experiences of his family, who have also faced cancer. Coulier lost his mother and sister to breast cancer and his niece at the young age of 29. His older sister Karen is also currently battling cancer.

Coulier finds comfort in the support of his sister Karen, who works as a nurse. Together they use humor to get through the difficult time. Coulier jokes: "In four short weeks, I've gone from a Virgo star sign to a Cancer."

A new outlook on life

Despite the challenges, Coulier remains remarkably calm and grateful for the life he has led so far. He has already completed the first of six chemotherapy sessions and is taking each day as it comes. Coulier enjoys spending time with friends and focusing on the positive aspects of his life.

Coulier is also looking forward to becoming a grandfather, as his son Luc and his wife Alex are expecting a baby boy in March. He plans to teach his grandson to play ice hockey and is optimistic about the future.

Early detection is the key

Coulier hopes that his story will inspire others to get screened early. He advises his fans to take care of their health and consider regular check-ups such as mammograms or colonoscopies, as these can make a big difference in life.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

