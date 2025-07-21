"Looks terrible" David Beckham has a new hairstyle - but something goes very wrong
Carlotta Henggeler
21.7.2025
Sir David Beckham cuts his own hair - and his home-style cut goes wrong. Much to the amusement of Beck's wife Victoria. And he, in turn, is not amused by her comment.
David Beckham, retired English football icon, or to be more precise: Sir David Beckham.
Despite his wealth - according to various estimates and reports, he has a fortune in the region of 495 million to 800 million pounds or US dollars, with some sources even talking about over a billion US dollars - the modest 50-year-old cuts his own hair. Expensive star cigars or barber stores? Not for David Beckham.
And that can sometimes backfire - as he explained on Instagram at the weekend.
"It's not funny," begins his post. In German: "It's not funny. This happened yesterday while I was cutting my hair - and my wife doesn't think it's funny at all. Do you always have to be so honest? Her quote on the debacle: 'It looks terrible'", Beckham writes about the hair-gate.
The Beckhams have been married for 26 years. Time and again, the Becks - as they are affectionately known in England - make people laugh with their posts on social media.
But things seem to be less harmonious behind the scenes: The Beckhams recently made negative headlines. There is said to be a serious crisis in the family. Son Brooklyn has completely cut off contact with his parents.