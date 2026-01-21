David Beckham's response to son Brooklyn: "Sometimes you have to let them make mistakes" Imago

In the midst of the public family feud with son Brooklyn, David Beckham has reacted with restraint - so far. Instead of responding to the accusations, the ex-football star has made thoughtful statements about mistakes and parenting and has delivered a hesitant initial response.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brooklyn Beckham makes serious accusations against his parents David and Victoria Beckham on Instagram - including emotional manipulation, control and sabotage of his relationship with Nicola Peltz.

David Beckam has now spoken out for the first time since the serious allegations.

In the CNBC program "Squawk Box", Beckham speaks generally about parenting and the influence of social media. Show more

And what does David Beckham do? He is exercising restraint, only countering indirectly and looking for considered formulations. His tactic? Not adding fuel to the fire, practising de-escalation.

As a guest on the "Squawk Box" program on "CNBC", the former England captain spoke about parenting and the role of social media without directly addressing the family conflict.

The 50-year-old emphasized the power of digital platforms and described them as a tool that can influence young people both positively and negatively. He explained that he had always tried to raise his children to use these media consciously.

Beckham: "Children make mistakes, sometimes you have to let them make them"

The most important sentence of the evening was delivered by David Beckham, who kept a low profile on the simmering family feud: "Kids make mistakes, and sometimes you have to let them make them", said Beckham, adding: "That's how they learn". Words that many see as a clear reference to Brooklyn.

Brookyln Beckham fires back at his family Brookly Peltz Beckham actually wanted to keep the family feud private ... Image: Instagram ... but his family is trying to ruin my relationship. Image: Instagram In the night before the wedding, they were - apparently - already firing shots at Nicola. Image: Instagram No matter how hard my wife tried to make friends with my family, it just didn't work out. Image: Instagram The Beckham family only cared about their 'brand' to the outside world. Image: Instagram The claim that my wife controls me is absolutely false. Image: Instagram Brookyln Beckham fires back at his family Brookly Peltz Beckham actually wanted to keep the family feud private ... Image: Instagram ... but his family is trying to ruin my relationship. Image: Instagram In the night before the wedding, they were - apparently - already firing shots at Nicola. Image: Instagram No matter how hard my wife tried to make friends with my family, it just didn't work out. Image: Instagram The Beckham family only cared about their 'brand' to the outside world. Image: Instagram The claim that my wife controls me is absolutely false. Image: Instagram

Will the Beckhams also speak out publicly about the Giga dispute with son Brookyln? That remains to be seen. So far, there have only been cryptic allusions at best.

