US director David Lynch was suffering from emphysema. Luigi Mistrulli/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

US filmmaker David Lynch is dead. He died at the age of 78, his family announced on Facebook on Thursday.

Oliver Kohlmaier

The US star director David Lynch is dead. The filmmaker, who celebrated success with works such as "Blue Velvet" and "Mulholland Drive", died at the age of 78, his family announced on Facebook on Thursday.

"There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say: 'Keep your eye on the doughnut and not the hole'," the director's Facebook page read.

Lynch made ten feature films between 1977 and 2006. He also created the cult series "Twin Peaks".

