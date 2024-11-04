"Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek was forced to make his cancer diagnosis public earlier than planned. 2020 Getty Images/Cindy Ord

James Van Der Beek became famous at the end of the 90s thanks to the youth series "Dawson's Creek". Now the 47-year-old has made shocking news public: a colon cancer diagnosis.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor James Van Der Beek, known from "Dawson's Creek", has made his colon cancer diagnosis public and is optimistic about his chances of treatment.

The announcement was unexpected, as a tabloid wanted to publish the news in advance, which is why Van Der Beek was forced to make an earlier statement.

Despite the diagnosis, he is continuing his acting career and will be seen in a leading role in the film "Sidelined: The QB And Me" in November. Show more

The actor James Van Der Beek, known from the youth series "Dawson's Creek", has been diagnosed with cancer. "I have bowel cancer," Van Der Beek confirmed to the US entertainment magazine "People" last Sunday. He has already taken steps to "overcome" the disease - "with the support of my incredible family". "There's reason to be optimistic," the 47-year-old added. "I'm feeling good."

Not everyone close to Van der Beek was in the picture, however. "I apologize to all the people I wanted to tell myself," he wrote in a post on Instagram after the diagnosis became known.

However, he had noticed that a tabloid magazine wanted to publish the diagnosis and was forced to act. Van Der Beek had actually planned to make the illness public in a detailed interview with "People" - but this plan was thwarted by the plans of the tabloid, which was not mentioned by name in the post. "Nothing about this happened at my preferred time," said Van Der Beek.

The cancer diagnosis has not yet stopped Van Der Beek from his acting work. He recently starred in an episode of the western series "Walker". The film "Sidelined: The QB And Me", in which he plays a leading role, will also be released at the end of November.

