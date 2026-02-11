James Van Der Beek announced a colon cancer diagnosis in 2024. (archive picture) dpa

US actor James Van Der Beek became known worldwide through the teen series "Dawson's Creek". In 2024, he announced that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer. Now he has died at the age of 48.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US actor James Van Der Beek (48), who became famous for the cult series "Dawson's Creek", has died.

He died "peacefully" in the morning, his family announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

In November 2024, the father of six made a bowel cancer diagnosis public. Show more

It is a cult series about growing up, with love troubles and teenage angst: "Dawson's Creek" captivated an audience of millions over six seasons (1998-2003). James Van Der Beek shone in the leading role as the film-loving high school student Dawson Leery. His best friend Joey Potter was played by Katie Holmes. The cast also included Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson, who all went on to make careers in Hollywood.

Newcomer Van Der Beek became a teen star overnight. Now the actor has died at the age of 48. He died "peacefully" in the morning, his family announced on Instagram on Wednesday. Van Der Beek's spokeswoman confirmed his death when asked by the news agency dpa. He had faced his last days "with courage, faith and grace", the family's post continued.

In November 2024, the father of six made his bowel cancer public. "It's cancer," the then 47-year-old wrote on Instagram. He went on to write that many people around the world are diagnosed with this every year. "And I am one of them." Van Der Beek had been diagnosed with the disease the year before.

"Miracles do happen" - hope remains until the end

The actor frequently shared how he was feeling physically and emotionally with his 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Van Der Beek said in an emotional video message in November 2024 that he would speak openly about his illness to encourage others to take prevention seriously and get checked early. A diagnosis like this is frightening and overwhelming, but he believes in healing - "miracles happen".

In March 2025, on his 48th birthday, he looked back on "the most difficult year" of his life. "I had to face my own mortality," said Van Der Beek. During his treatment, he was no longer able to help his family as a father, husband and breadwinner. But cancer made him realize that he should ask for help and that he was worthy of being loved.

Father of six

Above all, he showed gratitude to his family. After divorcing his first wife, actress Heather McComb, he married producer Kimberly Brook in 2010. One month after the wedding, their first daughter was born, followed by three more girls and two boys.

The family was there in September 2025 when the cast of "Dawson's Creek" came together to support the cancer-stricken star at a charity event for the organization "Fuck Cancer". Stars including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson took to the stage in front of fans in New York to speak live about the pilot episode of the old hit series.

However, Van Der Beek had to cancel at short notice due to an acute viral illness. From his home in Austin (US state of Texas), he spoke in a touching video, visibly marked by cancer.

Career as a TV star and in films

Van Der Beek was already on the theater stage as a schoolboy - and, according to his own statements, dreamed of becoming famous as a singer on Broadway in New York. His first film roles were in the comedy "Angus - Totally Cool" (1995) and alongside Claire Danes and Jude Law in the drama romance "I Love You, I Love You Not".

Then came the leading role in "Dawson's Creek", which made him a popular series star. This was followed by further TV appearances in series such as "How I Met Your Mother", "Apartment 23" and "Friends with Better Lives".

He was also successful in the movies. His role as a football player in the drama "Varsity Blues" earned him the trophy for Best Breakthrough Performance as Outstanding Newcomer at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. His other film appearances include "Texas Rangers", "The Rules of the Game", "Labor Day", "Downsizing" and the 2020 horror comedy "Bad Hair".