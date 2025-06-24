Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck Celebrity chef Schuhbeck in front of the Munich I Regional Court. Image: dpa Schuhbeck was last imprisoned in the Andechs-Rothenfeld prison. Image: dpa Schuhbeck's current imprisonment has been suspended for health reasons. Image: dpa Schuhbeck with his lawyer Norbert Scharf at the court. Image: dpa Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck Celebrity chef Schuhbeck in front of the Munich I Regional Court. Image: dpa Schuhbeck was last imprisoned in the Andechs-Rothenfeld prison. Image: dpa Schuhbeck's current imprisonment has been suspended for health reasons. Image: dpa Schuhbeck with his lawyer Norbert Scharf at the court. Image: dpa

Alfons Schuhbeck lost his restaurant empire and ended up in prison. Now a new trial against him has begun - and it could end sooner than expected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck has admitted to the charges of delaying insolvency and coronavirus subsidy fraud in a new trial at the Munich I Regional Court.

The confession is part of a deal that offers him the prospect of a total prison sentence of four to a maximum of four years and eight months.

His sentence is currently suspended due to an incurable cancer. Show more

Celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck has made a confession in the new trial against him: The 76-year-old admitted the allegations of delaying insolvency and fraud with corona aid before the Munich I Regional Court.

"I want to face these proceedings and admit the facts of the case," he read from a statement. "I deeply regret the damage caused and the worries and hardships of my creditors. I apologize for this."

Part of a deal

The confession is part of a so-called deal between all parties involved in the proceedings. Schuhbeck now expects a total sentence of between a minimum of four and a maximum of four years and eight months - if nothing comes to light during the trial to contradict this.

However, this already includes the three years and two months that the Munich I Regional Court had already sentenced Schuhbeck to in 2022 for tax evasion.

Such a retroactive formation of a total sentence is provided for by law if the offenses are so close in time that they could have been charged in the first trial. And that is the case here because they relate to the time before the last verdict.

Schuhbeck's illness is the reason for the agreement

As the spokesperson for the Munich I public prosecutor's office, Anne Leiding, explained, it should not be to the detriment of a defendant if the public prosecutor's office takes longer to investigate and bring charges.

According to his lawyer Norbert Scharf, the 76-year-old's serious and incurable cancer is one of the reasons why Schuhbeck and his defense lawyers agreed to the deal.

Schuhbeck has been undergoing treatment for months and has had to undergo surgery. The illness is also the reason why his prison sentence is currently suspended. For the time being and until mid-September, Schuhbeck is still at large for health reasons.

