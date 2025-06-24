  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Sick celebrity chef Deal in the court case against Alfons Schuhbeck

dpa

24.6.2025 - 21:10

Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck
Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck. Celebrity chef Schuhbeck in front of the Munich I Regional Court.

Celebrity chef Schuhbeck in front of the Munich I Regional Court.

Image: dpa

Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck. Schuhbeck was last imprisoned in the Andechs-Rothenfeld prison.

Schuhbeck was last imprisoned in the Andechs-Rothenfeld prison.

Image: dpa

Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck. Schuhbeck's current imprisonment has been suspended for health reasons.

Schuhbeck's current imprisonment has been suspended for health reasons.

Image: dpa

Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck. Schuhbeck with his lawyer Norbert Scharf at the court.

Schuhbeck with his lawyer Norbert Scharf at the court.

Image: dpa

Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck
Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck. Celebrity chef Schuhbeck in front of the Munich I Regional Court.

Celebrity chef Schuhbeck in front of the Munich I Regional Court.

Image: dpa

Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck. Schuhbeck was last imprisoned in the Andechs-Rothenfeld prison.

Schuhbeck was last imprisoned in the Andechs-Rothenfeld prison.

Image: dpa

Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck. Schuhbeck's current imprisonment has been suspended for health reasons.

Schuhbeck's current imprisonment has been suspended for health reasons.

Image: dpa

Deal in the trial against Alfons Schuhbeck. Schuhbeck with his lawyer Norbert Scharf at the court.

Schuhbeck with his lawyer Norbert Scharf at the court.

Image: dpa

Alfons Schuhbeck lost his restaurant empire and ended up in prison. Now a new trial against him has begun - and it could end sooner than expected.

DPA

24.06.2025, 21:10

24.06.2025, 21:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck has admitted to the charges of delaying insolvency and coronavirus subsidy fraud in a new trial at the Munich I Regional Court.
  • The confession is part of a deal that offers him the prospect of a total prison sentence of four to a maximum of four years and eight months.
  • His sentence is currently suspended due to an incurable cancer.
Show more

Celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck has made a confession in the new trial against him: The 76-year-old admitted the allegations of delaying insolvency and fraud with corona aid before the Munich I Regional Court.

"I want to face these proceedings and admit the facts of the case," he read from a statement. "I deeply regret the damage caused and the worries and hardships of my creditors. I apologize for this."

Part of a deal

The confession is part of a so-called deal between all parties involved in the proceedings. Schuhbeck now expects a total sentence of between a minimum of four and a maximum of four years and eight months - if nothing comes to light during the trial to contradict this.

However, this already includes the three years and two months that the Munich I Regional Court had already sentenced Schuhbeck to in 2022 for tax evasion.

Such a retroactive formation of a total sentence is provided for by law if the offenses are so close in time that they could have been charged in the first trial. And that is the case here because they relate to the time before the last verdict.

Schuhbeck's illness is the reason for the agreement

As the spokesperson for the Munich I public prosecutor's office, Anne Leiding, explained, it should not be to the detriment of a defendant if the public prosecutor's office takes longer to investigate and bring charges.

According to his lawyer Norbert Scharf, the 76-year-old's serious and incurable cancer is one of the reasons why Schuhbeck and his defense lawyers agreed to the deal.

Schuhbeck has been undergoing treatment for months and has had to undergo surgery. The illness is also the reason why his prison sentence is currently suspended. For the time being and until mid-September, Schuhbeck is still at large for health reasons.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Singer and actor. Teen idol Bobby Sherman dead at 81

Singer and actorTeen idol Bobby Sherman dead at 81

Mysterious. Director of the Lucerne Theater moves to the Deutsche Oper am Rhein

MysteriousDirector of the Lucerne Theater moves to the Deutsche Oper am Rhein

Literature. National Library receives estate of writer André Gide

LiteratureNational Library receives estate of writer André Gide

More on the topic

German TV celebrity chef. Alfons Schuhbeck seriously ill - and remains at large

German TV celebrity chefAlfons Schuhbeck seriously ill - and remains at large

"He is not doing well"Alfons Schuhbeck has only one joy in prison