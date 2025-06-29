Cheers to clear decisions: If you only accept appointments that make you happy, you will live a more relaxed life and have a good feeling when you make an appointment. Imago

Accepting or declining appointments is often complicated and stressful. These tips will help you to consciously organize your calendar, avoid stress and set priorities.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Those who imagine that the appointment will take place tomorrow before making a commitment make clearer and more reliable decisions.

People who only allow selected appointments into their calendar are more satisfied in the long term.

Clear acceptances or rejections instead of polite non-commitment strengthen trust and prevent mental exhaustion.

Projects with fixed deadlines are implemented more often than vague declarations of intent. Show more

Who hasn't experienced it: you are invited somewhere, but instead of a clear decision, there is an inner hesitation. A "maybe", a "it depends how I feel then". What initially seems diplomatic is actually a sign of decision fatigue.

Instead of saying yes or no with conviction, many people resort to impulsive commitments or no decision at all: the classic "maybe" pattern in deadline management.

Added to this is the phenomenon known as choice overload: The more options are available, the harder it is for us to make a decision, and the more likely we are to avoid it altogether. This has direct consequences: Planning becomes unstable, confidence drops, the back and forth begins.

Would you go tomorrow?

A mental trick that is surprisingly effective: when you receive an invitation, imagine that the date is not in five weeks' time, but tomorrow. Would you accept? Only say yes if your first thought is "Definitely go!". Otherwise, say a clear no. No "let's see", no "maybe". This takes the pressure off both sides and saves headaches.

Because what sounds like a harmless "maybe" today can become a burden in a few weeks' time. Your future calendar will be just as full as your current one, and half-hearted appointments are rarely a win.

Researchers have found that people who only allow a few consciously chosen options, such as only accepting appointments that they are really looking forward to, end up being happier. They keep an overview and feel less social pressure. The calendar is therefore more a reflection of real priorities, not short-term convenience.

The "American" politeness trap

In the USA, it is common in many social contexts to spontaneously say "yes" out of politeness, even if you are hesitating inside. If you then cancel shortly before the appointment, this can come across as unreliable, and trust in the person decreases.

A recent analysis in Business Insider describes last-minute cancellations as the "new norm", with negative consequences: They strain friendships, undermine trust and weaken social cohesion.

The better alternative is to make a clear decision right away - for yourself and for others - instead of accepting under pressure to be polite and then having to change your mind later.

Clarity creates trust

Better here too: Make a clear decision instead of changing your mind later. If we make too many decisions (back and forth), it drains our mental energy.

This phenomenon, known as "decision fatigue", describes the state in which our brain becomes tired after making numerous decisions. That's why it's better to make a conscious decision right away. And be consistently honest, even with yourself.

If you are a person who always communicates honestly and clearly, i.e. consciously cancels in the event of uncertainty and actually shows up when you say you will, you will also appear credible even if you have to cancel at short notice, for example due to illness or an emergency. Integrity is maintained because no false expectations have been raised.

Appointment as a commitment

An appointment entered in the calendar is more than just a reminder, it is a psychological "commitment aid". In other words, the appointment anchors an intention in everyday life and thus increases the likelihood that we will actually implement it.

Studies in behavioral psychology show that concrete, scheduled plans are significantly more successful than vague resolutions. For example, people who plan to "do more sport at some point" often remain inactive. On the other hand, those who "go jogging every Tuesday at 6 p.m." and block this date in their calendar are much more likely to implement their intention.

Why does this work? A calendar entry creates commitment - to yourself, but also to others. It reduces the scope for decision-making and protects against excuses. The appointment becomes a small obligation that helps with inner discipline. So if you only make appointments for things that are important to you, you will not only make better plans, but also achieve them more often.