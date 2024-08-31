Schneider then drove straight to the airport. But baby Nayla had no desire to wait for her busy father.
"Long story short - Eli gave birth to baby Nayla while I was on the plane," wrote Dean Schneider on Instagram.
He continues: "I really hate myself for not being there at such an important moment, and although the flight crew allowed me to stay connected to my wife via video call and be a part of everything, it was simultaneously one of the worst and most beautiful moments of my life."
Animal rights activists criticize lion whisperer Schneider
Former banker Dean Schneider moved to South Africa seven years ago, where he founded the Hakuna Mipaka wildlife reserve. It is intended to serve as a lifelong sanctuary for animals: Lions, cheetahs, monkeys, meerkats, hyenas and various reptiles live there in freedom.
The 31-year-old has freed his animals from captivity and housed them in his 400-hectare reserve - the equivalent of around 560 football pitches. Schneider, who is followed by over 11 million people on Instagram, is emulating his idol, the late Australian animal rights activist Steve Irwin, with this project.
Schneider's wildlife reserve is not open to the public. In this context, Dean Schneider has repeatedly faced criticism for posing with and stroking lions.