Dean Schneider and his wife Ely have become parents to a baby girl. The baby is named after a lioness: Nayla Rosa. The Swiss lion whisperer and influencer runs a wildlife reserve in South Africa.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dean Schneider and his wife Ely have become parents for the first time.

Because the Swiss lion whisperer and influencer was away at his wildlife reserve, he was only able to follow the birth via video call.

Nayla Rosa Schneider saw the light of day four weeks earlier than planned. Show more

"Our little miracle has arrived," writes Dean Schneider on his Instagram account.

The first child of the Swiss lion whisperer and his wife Ely has been named Nayla Rosa Schneider. "After a very special family member whose values and love are undisputed."

The girl was named after a lioness. "Queen Nayla is incredibly strong, protects her family with her life, doesn't avoid conflict and is tougher than any other lioness we know," Schneider continued.

Nayla was born while her father was on a plane

According to Dean Schneider, Nayla was born four weeks prematurely. This is also the reason why he was not present live at the birth.

Due to commitments, the 31-year-old was at his wilderness reserve Hakuna Mipaka Oasis in South Africa when his wife called him to say that her waters had broken.

Schneider then drove straight to the airport. But baby Nayla had no desire to wait for her busy father.

"Long story short - Eli gave birth to baby Nayla while I was on the plane," wrote Dean Schneider on Instagram.

He continues: "I really hate myself for not being there at such an important moment, and although the flight crew allowed me to stay connected to my wife via video call and be a part of everything, it was simultaneously one of the worst and most beautiful moments of my life."

Animal rights activists criticize lion whisperer Schneider

Former banker Dean Schneider moved to South Africa seven years ago, where he founded the Hakuna Mipaka wildlife reserve. It is intended to serve as a lifelong sanctuary for animals: Lions, cheetahs, monkeys, meerkats, hyenas and various reptiles live there in freedom.

The 31-year-old has freed his animals from captivity and housed them in his 400-hectare reserve - the equivalent of around 560 football pitches. Schneider, who is followed by over 11 million people on Instagram, is emulating his idol, the late Australian animal rights activist Steve Irwin, with this project.

Schneider's wildlife reserve is not open to the public. In this context, Dean Schneider has repeatedly faced criticism for posing with and stroking lions.

Videos of people frolicking with lions make animal rights activists' hair stand on end. Animal welfare organizations around the world strongly advise against direct contact with wild animals.

