In Switzerland, 70 percent of 15 to 19-year-olds already use AI. It is important to use it responsibly. Parents and teachers can use these tips to prepare schoolchildren for the digital world.

Parents and teachers can help children learn how to use AI and digital media responsibly.

In the free advice magazine "Enter" , parents can find out everything about AI in the classroom.

If you talk to children about artificial intelligence at school, the main thing you hear is what a fun pastime AI programs are in the playground. For example, when it answers joking questions such as "Why doesn't the cow give you chocolate milk?".

AI is increasingly being used in school lessons: teachers use AI programs to track their pupils' learning progress and personalized learning apps help children to deepen their knowledge.

Using AI safely and correctly

When used correctly, AI enriches the learning process. Used incorrectly, AI poses risks such as misinformation or dependence on this technology. It is therefore important that parents and teachers teach children how to use AI and digital media responsibly and critically.

AI collects and analyzes input data and reuses it as so-called training data. To ensure that data does not fall into the wrong hands and that AI only uses it for legitimate purposes, children and young people are better off not sharing any personal information with it.

AI can reinforce discrimination because it is trained on data sources that contain prejudices. Teaching children to question sources and critically review information makes them fit for the digital world and strengthens their social skills.

AI also makes mistakes

Some schoolchildren may have already overused the excuse that their homework has been eaten by the dog - and now sense a new opportunity to do their homework with AI.

For children to learn to think independently, they need the support of their parents or other adult caregivers. Discuss with children that AI does not always give the right answers. It is worth checking AI-generated answers yourself.

Advice magazine "Enter"

Artificial intelligence is new territory for many parents. According to surveys, 76 percent of adults worldwide are concerned about misinformation from AI. Others have concerns about whether children will learn anything at all with AI.

Statistics show that 76 percent of 14 to 20-year-olds have never talked about the use of AI at school and that there is no standardized regulation for it. This makes the role of parents as role models all the more important: they should also take media breaks and explain to children why this is important.

In Swisscom's free advice magazine "Enter", which is distributed to schools and published online, parents can find helpful information and tips for everyday life. There is even more valuable information on the responsible use of digital media on Swisscom Campus.

AI at school: tips for parents and teachers

1. educate and guide early on Explain to children early on how AI and algorithms work. From the age of eight is the right time for this.

2. encourage critical thinking Encourage children and young people to question sources and critically

critically review information. This works best using current examples.

3. teach digital ethics Discuss moral questions about AI: What data do you pass on and when? Who is responsible if AI makes mistakes?

4. gain practical experience Promote an understanding of AI in a playful way through tasks that combine technical knowledge with critical thinking. For example, let children write a small program or create videos.

5. be a role model Children base their behavior on role models. Show them that you also use media responsibly and take media breaks, and explain why this is important.

6. stay in contact Parents, teachers and children can talk about AI together at parents' evenings or in school workshops, develop solutions and learn from each other.