"Sternstunde Philosophie": Barbara Bleisch with author and musician Sven Regener. Picture: SRF

SRF is on an austerity course. The red pencil has already been applied to various formats, for example the "Mittags-Tagesschau" has already been cut. Please spare "Sternstunde Philosophie" from the austerity hammer - an appeal.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRF has to save money, that has been known for some time. Various programs have already fallen victim to the cost-cutting hammer.

For example, the "Tagesschau" midday edition and the social media format "We, Myself & Why" have already been canceled.

The "Sternstunde Philosophie" talks are real gems and a welcome - brain-boosting change - in the Swiss TV landscape. Please don't cut back here. Show more

Almost every Monday, the father of blue News editor Carlotta Henggeler writes in the family chat: "Did you watch 'Sternstunde Philosophie' last weekend? In my eyes, the show is a must-see."

The recent edition of "Sternstunde" on the topic of "The future with AI - what's left of being human?" with host Yves Bossart and digitalization experts Miriam Meckel and Léa Steinacker was rated particularly worth watching.

And lo and behold, despite concerns that the show might come across as too unwieldy and intellectual, the opposite happens. The synapses are stimulated, the brain is stimulated, what a pleasure.

Especially in a world in which Bachelorettes and Bachelors seem to alternate on a permanent loop and Netflix offers shallow entertainment by the meter. And the Christmas holidays are just around the corner, a festival of banal schonzettes and lukewarm movie classics on TV.

The conversations between Yves Bossart and Barbara Bleisch are a blessing in disguise. Bossart and Bleisch are the intellectual rock stars at Leutschenbach. The editorial team manages to lure top-class guests to the talk show.

So an appeal to the TV bosses: please don't cut back here. Better make savings elsewhere, Ms. Wappler.

The big question remains: Where should SRF make savings? Which program can be taken off the screen? Which format should definitely not? Let us know your opinion in the comments.