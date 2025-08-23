  1. Residential Customers
Filming interrupted Death on the set of "Emily in Paris"

SDA

23.8.2025 - 08:15

The first look at ‘EMILY IN PARIS’ Season 5 has been released. Premiering December 18 on Netflix.

[image or embed]

— Film Updates (@thefilmupdates.bsky.social) 20. August 2025 um 17:07

Due to a death, filming for the fifth season of Netflix's hit series "Emily in Paris" was interrupted shortly before the planned end.

Keystone-SDA

23.08.2025, 08:15

During the filming of the series "Emily in Paris" in a hotel in Venice, a 47-year-old assistant director collapsed, as confirmed by the city administration.

The Italian could not be resuscitated. It is suspected that the man suffered a heart attack. It is unclear how long filming will be interrupted.

The series about a young American woman - played by Lily Collins - is actually based in Paris. However, some of the new episodes are set in Italy, both in Rome and Venice. Filming in the lagoon city was originally scheduled to last until Monday.

Assistant director came from Venice himself

Filming already began in Rome in May. According to Netflix, the fifth season of "Emily in Paris" is due to start on the streaming service shortly before Christmas.

According to Italian media reports, the assistant director died while one of the last scenes was being filmed in one of the city's most famous hotels, the Hotel Danieli.

The 47-year-old, who came from Venice himself, had worked in the international film business for many years. He also wrote poems, fairy tales and other stories for children. The city council expressed its condolences to the family.

