"Nuremberg", starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek, opens in cinemas on May 7.

What is behind the fascination with evil? The new film "Nuremberg" with Hollywood stars Russell Crowe and Rami Malek sheds light on the phenomenon of how close revulsion and attraction are to each other. But how much truth is there in this historical drama?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In "Nuremberg", Russell Crowe plays Hitler's right-hand man Hermann Göring and Rami Malek embodies the psychiatrist Douglas M. Kelley, who examines and psychologically assesses war criminals.

The film is based on the non-fiction book "The Nazi and the Psychiatrist", which is based on the military psychologist's personal documents.

However, the film deviates from the book with fictional scenes and the altered portrayal of Göring and shows Kelley's futile search for the "evil in man".

"Nuremberg" opens in blue Cinemas on May 7, 2026. Show more

The list of feature films dealing with the Second World War is long: from Chaplin's satire "The Great Dictator" to Spielberg's Holocaust drama "Schindler's List" and Glazer's Nazi family portrait "The Zone of Interest". With "Inglourious Basterds", Tarantino pushed the grotesque to its limits.

The Nuremberg Trials have also served as a model for feature films on several occasions. In 2000, a prominent two-part film was released that portrayed the trials from the perspective of chief prosecutor Robert H. Jackson (played by Alec Baldwin), with Scotsman Brian Cox slipping into the role of the self-proclaimed Reichsmarschall Hermann Göring.

In the latest film adaptation, there is a summit meeting between two Oscar winners: Russell Crowe was honored in 2001 for his emotionally charged interpretation of the tribune Maximus in "Gladiator". Now he plays Hermann Göring, one of the war criminals of fascist Germany from 1933 to 1945, who was indicted at the Nuremberg Trials in 1945/46. He was considered Adolf Hitler's right-hand man and was Reich Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Luftwaffe.

Rami Malek is known for his distinctive character studies and captivating performances. In 2019, he received the coveted Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "Bohemian Rhapsody". In "Nuremberg", Malek plays the American psychiatrist Douglas M. Kelley.

The film is based on the book "The Nazi and the Psychiatrist", which was published in 2013. In it, author Jack El-Hai describes - based on personal documents - the relationship between Kelley and the Nazi criminal Göring.

Film adaptation of the book that searches for "evil"

In the early summer of 1945, the US military psychologist Douglas M. Kelley was flown in. He was to assess the sanity of high-ranking Nazis in prison before the Nuremberg trials and ensure that they appeared in court in good health. One of them was Hitler's deputy Hermann Göring, who had surrendered to the Allied forces a few weeks earlier. From a psychological point of view, Kelley was interested in whether there was a common denominator for evil. Both the movie and the book focus on this question. For example, Kelley explores the question of whether there is a "Nazi virus".

Release of "Nuremberg" Inspired by the novel "The Nazi and the Psychiatrist", the thriller shows Oscar winners Malek and Crowe in a duel between morality and manipulation. The film thrives on the psychological tension between Kelley and Göring. Image: © 2025 Ascot Elite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. After the Second World War, Nazi criminals are put on trial in Nuremberg - a milestone that determines individual guilt and establishes modern international criminal law. Image: © 2025 Ascot Elite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. "Nuremberg" relies on a gloomy, almost documentary look that makes the gravity of the trials palpable. Image: © 2025 Ascot Elite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Release of "Nuremberg" Inspired by the novel "The Nazi and the Psychiatrist", the thriller shows Oscar winners Malek and Crowe in a duel between morality and manipulation. The film thrives on the psychological tension between Kelley and Göring. Image: © 2025 Ascot Elite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. After the Second World War, Nazi criminals are put on trial in Nuremberg - a milestone that determines individual guilt and establishes modern international criminal law. Image: © 2025 Ascot Elite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. "Nuremberg" relies on a gloomy, almost documentary look that makes the gravity of the trials palpable. Image: © 2025 Ascot Elite Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

However, director James Vanderbilt deviates from the book in various places. For example, the film contains several fictional scenes to heighten the tension, such as private meetings between Kelley and Göring that never actually took place. Russell Crowe also portrays Göring as a charismatic, intelligent and confident strategist, whereas in the book he is described as corpulent and simply manipulative.

The feature film inspired by the non-fiction book, like the real Douglas M. Kelley eighty years ago, is tangled between revulsion and fascination - not least due to the acting performances of Crowe and Malek. Whereas in the book Douglas Kelley is an objective observer who records his findings in logs, in the film he becomes a central figure who enters into an intense, almost parasocial and manipulative relationship with Göring.

As clever and noticeably committed as Russell Crowe appears, you don't buy the perfidious mass murderer. The fame that the popular Hollywood star has earned as a freedom fighter in ancient Rome gets in the way of the actor's attempt to portray a seemingly authentic and disgusting manslayer and murderer. This clearly shows the extent to which the "curse of success" can have an influence. Where Crowe is, glamor resonates - and it's distracting here.

"Nuremberg" will be shown in blue Cinemas from May 7, 2026.