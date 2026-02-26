Demi Moore and Javier Bardem named as Oscar "presenters" - Gallery Demi Moore was nominated for an Oscar last year. (archive picture) Image: dpa Oscar winner Javier Bardem is helping out as a "presenter" at this year's Oscars (archive image) Image: dpa Four Oscar winners return to the stage at the 98th Academy Awards. (archive picture) Image: dpa Demi Moore and Javier Bardem named as Oscar "presenters" - Gallery Demi Moore was nominated for an Oscar last year. (archive picture) Image: dpa Oscar winner Javier Bardem is helping out as a "presenter" at this year's Oscars (archive image) Image: dpa Four Oscar winners return to the stage at the 98th Academy Awards. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The star line-up for the Oscars Gala in mid-March is growing. The distributors of the film awards have announced further celebrity helpers for the show. Voting for the winners has now also begun.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Demi Moore and Javier Bardem will be on stage as "presenters" at this year's Oscars.

The two Hollywood icons will be helping to present the awards.

As previously announced, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, Adrien Brody and Kieran Culkin will also be helping out at the 98th Academy Awards. Show more

A good two weeks before the Oscars, the star line-up for the trophy gala continues to grow. Demi Moore (63), who was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role last year for her role in the horror film "The Substance", will be on stage as an assistant, the Academy announced. Oscar winners Javier Bardem (56), Chris Evans (44), Kumail Nanjiani (47), Maya Rudolph (53) and newcomer Chase Infiniti have also been named as "presenters" to help hand out the awards. The 25-year-old up-and-coming actress made her cinema debut in the film "One Battle After Another", which was nominated for 13 Oscars.

As previously announced, Mikey Madison ("Anora"), Zoe Saldaña ("Emilia Pérez"), Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist") and Kieran Culkin ("A Real Pain") will also be helping out at the 98th Academy Awards. Last year, they won the Oscars for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Supporting Actor.

Voting for the award winners has now begun. More than 10,000 members of the Film Academy could vote for the winners in 24 categories. The ballots must traditionally be received by the Tuesday before the Oscars are awarded. The trophy gala will take place on March 15 in Los Angeles. US comedian Conan O'Brien will host the show for the second time.

Favorites at the Oscar Gala

At the 98th Academy Awards, the musical vampire southern drama "Blood & Sinners" is the favorite with 16 nominations. The black-humored political thriller "One Battle After Another" has 13 chances of winning, followed by the monster movie "Frankenstein", the tragicomedy "Marty Supreme" and the Norwegian family drama "Sentimental Value" with nine nominations each. Eight nominations went to the drama "Hamnet" about the Shakespeare family.