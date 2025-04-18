A smile on her face despite her defeat: Demi Moore during this year's Oscars ceremony, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2, 2025. Image: IMAGO/imagebroker

How upset was Demi Moore that she didn't win an Oscar for her role in the film "The Substance"? Many movie fans wondered this after the decision. Now she spoke about it for the first time in an interview.

Demi Moore was the favorite to win Best Actress in a Leading Role at this year's Oscars.

However, when "Anora" actress Mikey Madison won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role, some movie fans were furious.

The 97th Academy Awards took place on March 2, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. One of the big losers of the evening, at least that's what many viewers thought at the time:

Demi Moore.

The 62-year-old actress was nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in the film "The Substance" - and was considered a big favorite for the Oscar.

Moore had previously been honored at the Golden Globe Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics Choice Awards for her performance in the body horror film by Coralie Fargeat.

Demi Moore: "I didn't feel disappointed"

However, when "Anora" actress Mikey Madison won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role, some movie fans were quite upset.

Demi Moore herself, however, does not want to have had any quarrels with the decision of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, or AMPAS for short, as she now explains in an interview with the US magazine "Time".

According to Moore, she had a premonition before the ceremony that 26-year-old Madison would take home the Oscar: "I leaned over to my manager and whispered: 'I think Mikey is going to win'."

Demi Moore went on to say that she couldn't say exactly how she knew, "but I did. I was so centered and calm. I didn't feel disappointed."

Demi Moore shows herself to be a fair loser

It's also a fact that just a few days after the Oscars, Demi Moore showed herself to be a fair loser on social media.

Among other things, the actress shared a video compilation of some backstage moments on Instagram.

She wrote: "As this awards season comes to a close, I am so overwhelmed with gratitude for this journey. It's been the journey of a lifetime and we're just getting started."

He continued: "A big congratulations to Mikey Madison. I can't wait to see what you do next."

