A picture from happier days: Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers are separating after almost six years of marriage. Picture: IMAGO/Cover-Images

Actress couple Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have separated after six years of marriage. The 52-year-old filed for divorce.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are separating after almost six years of marriage.

Reason: "irreconcilable differences".

Phypers applies for alimony as he has no income of his own. Show more

Denise Richards (54) and her husband Aaron Phypers (52) have separated. This is reported by several US media outlets. Phypers filed for divorce from the US actress - after almost six years of marriage. The reason for the separation: "irreconcilable differences". At least that's what the court documents say.

Phypers is also said to have requested alimony from Richards, according to the US magazine "People". He also asked that her assets and debts - including his power tools, motorcycle and sports car - continue to be treated as separate property.

Phypers also gave an insight into Richards' finances, as "Bunte" writes. The 54-year-old is said to earn more than 250,000 US dollars per month with her OnlyFans account, television appearances and brand contracts.

The couple have no children together. Richards had previously announced that Phypers was in the process of adopting her 14-year-old daughter Eloise. It is unclear whether this was ever made official.

In contrast, the self-employed businessman, who "had to close" his wellness company "Quantum 360 Club" in 2024, stated in court documents that he had "no income".

They led a luxurious life

Despite having no income of his own, the 52-year-old led a luxurious life thanks to Denise Richards. According to "PageSix", their monthly expenses amounted to around 105,000 dollars.

Of this, 25,000 dollars went on food, 20,000 dollars on clothes and 18,000 dollars on rent, plus 8,000 dollars in utilities. They spent 5,000 dollars a month on laundry and 500 dollars a month on telephone bills.

The couple met in Malibu in June 2017. They married a year later. Before that, Phypers was briefly married to "Desperate Housewives" star Nicollette Sheridan. The divorce was finalized in August 2018.

Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen. She and the actor were together from 2002 to 2006 and have daughters Sami and Lola.

More videos from the department