It's out: 32-year-old Dennis Marbacher from Zurich is the new "Bachelor". He used to be bullied at school because of his looks, but now he hands out roses.

Vanessa Büchel

Filming will take place in Thailand, where he and the candidates will meet.

Formerly a postman, now a financial consultant, Marbacher has developed self-confidence through strength training after being bullied as a teenager. Show more

32-year-old Dennis Marbacher will be handing out red roses to his suitors in the new season of the TV show "The Bachelor". He hopes to find the love of his life on the show.

One day, Marbacher wants to live in Thailand with his wife and children and travel the world. He has not yet found the right girl, as the media office of the 3+ channel announced on Monday morning.

Thailand will also be the starting point of his search, as this is where the candidates and the Rosenkavalier will meet.

From postman to financial advisor

The 32-year-old now works as a financial advisor and used to be a postman. In addition to his work, the 1.95 meter tall man from Zurich works on his muscles in the gym. He started strength training because he used to be bullied at school because of his appearance. Looking back, this experience not only made him stronger physically, but also mentally.

In the past, he could never have imagined taking part in a dating show. He didn't have the courage to approach women. Today, he finds it easy to exude his charm. Whether the women will fall for him remains to be seen from October 21.