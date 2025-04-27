The triumph of The Blackouts on "Britain's Got Talent" continues: The Swiss light artists sent the jury and audience into ecstasy and were sent straight to the grand final for their performance with the "Golden Buzzer" - despite a technical glitch.

Sensation achieved: Swiss artist group The Blackouts have qualified for the grand final of "Britain's Got Talent".

Their spectacular performance drew another ovation from the jury and audience.

The Swiss were the only act in the first semi-final to be sent straight through to the final with the "Golden Buzzer".

For head judge Simon Cowell, The Blackouts are now the top favorites to win "Britain's Got Talent".

Now the LED artists from Walenstadt SG are dreaming of a big triumph. Show more

For a brief moment, LED artists The Blackouts ' dream of international success seemed to be shattered. "We have something very unusual on this show - technical difficulties," announced presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with serious expressions. And further: "The Blackouts are not ready yet".

Not exactly what you want to hear when millions are watching. A few anxious minutes later, however, the Swiss did light up the stage in the semi-final of "Britain's Got Talent".

And how: To the feel-good sound of Elton John ("Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting") and Coldplay, the lighting artists transformed the Apollo Hall in London into a colorful, surprising and absolutely captivating visual spectacle that sent the fans on site into ecstasy.

Spectacle with light: The Blackouts thrilled in the "BGT" semi-final. ITV

And it wasn't just the audience that was thrilled: the jury also outdid each other with praise. "World class! Absolutely fantastic!" cheered star choreographer Bruno Tonioli.

"You make people shine, it's just wonderful," added his fellow jury member and singer Alesha Dixon.

"You are sensational. That's exactly what we want to see here. I firmly believe that you have exactly what it takes to win in the end," enthused the otherwise strict head judge Simon Cowell.

Amanda Holden pressed the "Golden Buzzer"

TV star Amanda Holden even pressed the "Golden Buzzer", which she was the only juror to activate for a single act that evening. This catapulted The Blackouts straight into the grand final of "Britain's Got Talent". A small step for Amanda - a big one for Switzerland.

Especially as it also met the demands of the audience, who had made it clear with vehement "Press the buzzer!" chants what they thought of The Blackouts' magnificent performance. The triumph for the Swiss LED artists - perfect.

Met the audience's demands: Juror Amanda Holden presses the "Golden Buzzer". ITV

The Blackouts dancer Elias Schneider was overwhelmed

"I'm just speechless. Thank you, thank you so much," stammered a visibly overwhelmed Elias Schneider. Before the performance - and in his Instagram story - the Blackouts head had talked about how difficult the timing of the group's semi-final number would be. Because the LED spectacle is by no means a sure-fire success. Everything has to be perfect.

Show boss Cowell also recognized this: "The technical glitch at the beginning only enhanced your performance," he said. It showed how thin the line is between triumph and crash. Cowell: "That's exactly what people want to see in this show."

Absolute triumph: The Blackouts in ecstasy after reaching the final. ITV

Now The Blackouts are the number one favorites

Cowell was not sparing in his criticism of other acts in the semi-final, such as children's rock band Heavysaurus. "You're a bad cover band dressed up as dinosaurs. That has no place here", he told the rocking dinosaurs off - what a difference to his enthusiasm for the Swiss light artists.

It is not only thanks to Cowell's open admiration that the Swiss are now the top favorites for victory and the 250,000 British pounds in prize money in the grand final. It would be a fabulous next chapter in a success story that began in 2014 at a gymnastics evening entertainment in Flums SG.

Likeable troupe with talent: Swiss LED artists The Blackouts with Elias Schneider (2nd from left) ITV

So the adventure continues. The four remaining semi-finals will determine the Swiss team's opponents.

"We are really looking forward to it. We are one big family and can hardly wait to perform together again," said Elias Schneider after the triumph in the semi-final.

The grand final on Saturday, May 31, will show whether The Blackouts can actually win.

But one thing is already certain: Switzerland is keeping its fingers crossed - and they have long since won the hearts of the British public anyway.

