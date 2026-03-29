Esther Schweins will be on the RTL show "Let's Dance" in 2026. RTL

Esther Schweins faces a special challenge on "Let's Dance": despite two broken ribs, she wants to impress in the live show on Sunday evening with a slowfox - she's not thinking of giving up.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Esther Schweins is competing in "Let's Dance" with two broken ribs, but is still training hard for her slowfox.

Despite the unclear cause of the injury and severe pain, the 55-year-old is not thinking of giving up and shows great commitment.

Her dance partner praises her fighting spirit, while Schweins draws her motivation from the joy of the show and learning to dance. Show more

Actress Esther Schweins is currently practising the slow fox for her performance on Sunday evening in the TV show "Let's Dance".

What's special about her performance? The 55-year-old will be on the RTL show stage with two broken ribs.

It is unclear when and how Esther Schweins injured herself. But one thing is certain: giving up is not an option for her.

"Esther Schweins will carry on," a station spokesperson confirmed toBild.de. In a video by Tokio Hotel drummer Gustav Schäfer, the actress can be seen training diligently and dancing across the floor despite the pain.

Injuries are almost part and parcel of the show. Previous contestants such as Victoria Swarovski and Cathy Hummels have also had to contend with broken ribs. In the current season, Bianca Heinicke suffered an injury to her rib muscles.

Her dance partner Massimo Sinató is impressed: "She is very hard-working, she fights every week and pushes herself to her limits," he says. She is completely exhausted after training.

For Schweins herself, it's clear why she does it: "There's a circus kid in me," she said at the start of the season on RTL. "I want to do the big show and learn something new - dancing."

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