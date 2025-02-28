Diane von Fürstenberg shows herself with a black eye on Instagram. Fans and friends of the famous fashion designer react with concern, while she herself comments calmly on the incident.

Fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg fell in Los Angeles and showed her black eye on Instagram.

She emphasizes that she is grateful that nothing worse happened and relies on arnica gel for healing.

Celebrities such as Vera Wang and Jennie Garth wish her a speedy recovery. Show more

Diane von Fürstenberg (78) fell in Los Angeles and shared the aftermath of the accident with her followers on Instagram: The otherwise elegant fashion designer shows a different side of herself and shows off her black eye.

In her post, the 78-year-old explains that she fell on the sidewalk on her arrival in Los Angeles and bumped her forehead. "It doesn't look good, but I'm grateful it's nothing worse," she writes, adding that she is now using a lot of arnica gel to help it heal.

Von Fürstenberg remains optimistic and is - as fans know her to be - combative. "Owning it is the secret to survival," she notes. She reached and inspired countless women with her advice book "Own It".

"You still look beautiful"

Her fierce attitude reflects the strength that Diane von Fürstenberg has shown time and again in her career and life. With her Instagram post in which she stands by her violet, she shows that it is important to bear setbacks with dignity.

The reactions to the fashion designer's post are numerous. One follower expresses her relief that she is doing well, while celebrity friends also have their say.

"Oh my god, falls are so scary. Get well soon," writes fashion designer Vera Wang (75). And actress Jennie Garth (52) commented: "You still look beautiful."

