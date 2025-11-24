Prince Andrew in Westminster Abbey at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London in September 2022. KEYSTONE

The London police are once again investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in the Epstein case. In 2011, the Duke of York is said to have instructed his state-funded bodyguards to collect incriminating material on Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

It is suspected that taxpayers' money was misused in the process, which could be seen as aiding and abetting abuse of office.

Security guards have already been questioned and the British media speak of sufficient evidence to officially question Andrew. Show more

There is renewed movement in the Epstein case - and thus also in the affair surrounding Prince Andrew, who now appears under the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following the revocation of his aristocratic titles.

In October, it became known that the 65-year-old is said to have instructed his bodyguards to obtain incriminating material about Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. Now the London police have opened an investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

His security team was questioned

According to the British newspaper "Sun", two of his security officers have already been questioned by investigators. They were asked to clarify whether internal emails prove that Andrew's security team used taxpayers' money to discredit Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre had accused Andrew of abusing her as a minor - allegations that were linked to the Epstein scandal. Andrew denied this, but paid her a large settlement in 2022 to avoid a trial.

Aiding and abetting abuse of office?

British politician Dai Davies told The Sun: "There is now enough evidence to question Andrew."

If Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor did indeed instruct his security staff to collect incriminating material on Giuffre, this could be considered aiding and abetting abuse of office.

The presumption of innocence applies.

