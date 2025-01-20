What's behind the recurring rumors of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's separation? KEYSTONE

Marital problems for the Sussexes? Rumors have been circulating for some time that there is a crisis between Meghan and Harry. Insiders are now talking about a divorce book that the Duchess is said to have planned. That's what's behind it.

In every marriage, there are ups and downs that need to be overcome. This is also the case with the Sussexes. Recently, rumors have been swirling that Duchess Meghan (43) and Prince Harry (40) could be in crisis.

Vanity Fair has now published an article in which several people close to the couple have their say. Former employees report challenging working conditions and a demanding relationship with the couple. A potential book project by Meghan is also a major topic.

According to the report, the Duchess's team is said to have had "a conversation with a publisher" to "gauge interest in the idea for a possible book". The subject of the project? "The time after the divorce."

It wasn't a general book about life after divorce or Meghan's past experiences - she divorced film producer Trevor Engelson, 48, in 2014 - but the subject of a potential divorce from Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry "are so hot for each other"

However, the magazine makes it clear that it was merely a matter of sounding out a possible interest; after all, no offer was ever made and no manuscript was ever produced. At the time, there were also no plans for the couple to divorce.

On the contrary, another source clarifies: "They are so hot for each other." According to everyone Vanity Fair spoke to, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are "deeply in love".

So why the clarification for a possible divorce book? That remains an open question. Even if it was just a brainwave by Duchess Meghan, the potential project still seems strange. In any case, the 43-year-old would have secured her future.

USA career is going badly

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry live with their two children, Archie (5) and Lilibet (3), in an estate in Montecito in the US state of California. Since retiring from the British royal family, the couple have found it difficult to advance their careers in the USA.

Just recently, Duchess Meghan announced the launch of her new Netflix series. However, due to the devastating fires in Los Angeles, she had the launch of "With Love, Meghan" postponed.

