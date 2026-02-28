The ships from Lake Nemi are a sensational find. They show technology that the Romans would never have been expected to have - including real ball bearings. But in 1944, the Second World War reaches Lake Nemi. And suddenly everything is at stake.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two monumental magnificent ships from the time of Caligula are completely uncovered in Lake Nemi - over 70 meters long, equipped with marble, bronze, hot water systems and revolutionary technology.

A specially built museum in the 1930s presents the finds as a triumph of Roman engineering - and as a political symbol of the fascist regime.

Scientific analysis reveals surprisingly modern constructions: Ball bearings, ingenious anchor systems and sophisticated wood and metal technology.

In 1944, a fire destroys the museum - the ships are lost for good. Show more

For centuries, rumors circulated about sunken ships in Lake Nemi, not far from the Italian capital Rome. The first dives between the 15th and 19th centuries uncovered Roman artifacts, but definitive proof remained elusive for a long time(read part 1 of our report here).

It was only when dictator Benito Mussolini himself commissioned the salvage of the wrecks that things began to move.

From 1929 to 1932, two monumental wooden hulls from the time of Emperor Caligula were salvaged: over 70 meters long, fitted with marble panelling, bronze, hot water systems and rotating platforms. They are technical masterpieces - and archaeological sensations.

A museum for two sensations

In 1936, a museum was dedicated to the two ships - right on the shores of Lake Nemi. A monumental hall made of reinforced concrete and glass, highly modern and architecturally ambitious for its time. It is one of the first museums ever to be built specifically around archaeological finds.

The ships are not only to be exhibited here, but deliberately staged: as a triumph of Roman engineering - and at the same time as a symbol of power, progress and the fascist regime's vision of the future.

Nemi Ships Museum One of the Nemi ships in the purpose-built museum on the shores of the lake: the huge hull stands beneath the monumental steel and glass architecture that was built in the 1930s especially for this sensation. Image: Wikipedia Benito Mussolini with his entourage at the opening of the newly built museum on Lake Nemi. The Duce inspects one of the salvaged ships - the presentation of the antique showpiece ships becomes a prestige project for the regime's power politics. Image: United Archives / Bridgeman Images The enormous hull of a Nemi ship rests on a specially constructed steel frame in the museum. Massive metal girders support the fragile wooden construction and distribute the weight to permanently secure the ancient showpiece. Image: Wikipedia Bronze gorgoneion from one of the Nemi ships: one of hundreds of ornate decorative elements that came to light during the salvage operation. Image: Wikipedia The lion protomes with a round cross-section were attached to one of the two rudder axles. Image: Wikipedia Bronze forearm that had been attached to the beam of one of two rudder boxes of the second ship. In addition to apotropaic aspects, this served to stabilize the respective rudder. Image: Wikipedia Colorful floor mosaic from one of the Nemi ships. Such luxurious fittings show: The ships were not simple boats, but floating palaces with massive superstructures and representative rooms. Image: imago images / Insidefoto Reconstruction of one of Caligula's magnificent ships: temple-like buildings, porticoes and statues rise up on the hull. The depiction makes it clear why the Nemi ships were considered floating palaces - more residence than ship. Image: IMAGO / Gemini Collection Nemi Ships Museum One of the Nemi ships in the purpose-built museum on the shores of the lake: the huge hull stands beneath the monumental steel and glass architecture that was built in the 1930s especially for this sensation. Image: Wikipedia Benito Mussolini with his entourage at the opening of the newly built museum on Lake Nemi. The Duce inspects one of the salvaged ships - the presentation of the antique showpiece ships becomes a prestige project for the regime's power politics. Image: United Archives / Bridgeman Images The enormous hull of a Nemi ship rests on a specially constructed steel frame in the museum. Massive metal girders support the fragile wooden construction and distribute the weight to permanently secure the ancient showpiece. Image: Wikipedia Bronze gorgoneion from one of the Nemi ships: one of hundreds of ornate decorative elements that came to light during the salvage operation. Image: Wikipedia The lion protomes with a round cross-section were attached to one of the two rudder axles. Image: Wikipedia Bronze forearm that had been attached to the beam of one of two rudder boxes of the second ship. In addition to apotropaic aspects, this served to stabilize the respective rudder. Image: Wikipedia Colorful floor mosaic from one of the Nemi ships. Such luxurious fittings show: The ships were not simple boats, but floating palaces with massive superstructures and representative rooms. Image: imago images / Insidefoto Reconstruction of one of Caligula's magnificent ships: temple-like buildings, porticoes and statues rise up on the hull. The depiction makes it clear why the Nemi ships were considered floating palaces - more residence than ship. Image: IMAGO / Gemini Collection

But the closer archaeologists examine the ships, the clearer it becomes:

These finds are far more than political decoration; they are also a scientific challenge for antiquity researchers.

Rescue under high pressure

As soon as they are uncovered, it becomes clear that the hulls are in remarkably good, albeit very fragile, condition. Even fabrics, metals and ceramics have withstood the test of time.

The real challenge begins after the salvage:

The marble fragments of the luxurious furnishings, which had become porous due to centuries of storage in a CO₂-rich environment, are particularly sensitive. The wood also places high demands on the restorers.

Various conservation methods are tested, and finally the Viking Ship Museum in Oslo provides the decisive method: using plant pitch diluted in solvents, with which the wooden hulls are treated several times.

Technical marvel from antiquity

The Nemi ships are still a stroke of luck for experts today. Their hulls display highly developed techniques from the early Roman imperial period: interlocking wooden elements, copper and wooden dowels and carefully sealed seams.

Particularly striking is a layer of wool fabric soaked in resin, which covers the hulls like a second skin. Parts of it are also covered with a kind of lead foil - a detail known from Roman ocean-going ships.

The outer coating of the hull made of wool fabric can be seen particularly clearly in this photo. Image: L'Archeologo Subacqueo, Anno VI, n. 3 (18), Settembre-Dicembre 2000

But despite their dimensions, the barques - both ships measure over 70 meters - are not considered seaworthy.

Most experts assume that they were stationary or at best used for ceremonial cruises on the lake, as floating palaces as it were.

Evidence of massive superstructures and magnificent furnishings supports this theory: mosaic floors, marble columns, gilded bricks and ornate bronze decorations are abundant. Even technical details such as the railings were made of elaborately crafted bronze figures.

The ball bearing puzzle of Nemi

The finds of mechanical elements are also unique. These include platforms on real ball and roller bearings - the only known physical evidence of such technology in antiquity.

Water pipes for hot and cold water and devices such as pulleys, pumps and bulkheads also demonstrate a level of technology that was previously not attributed to ancient ships.

Rotating platform with ball bearings Preserved ball bearings in the antique wooden support: bronze balls with lateral pins, embedded in a circular construction. They show that real rolling mechanisms were used on the Nemi ships. Image: Advances in Historical StudiesVol.08 No.03(2019). The sketch illustrates the principle: several ball bearings support a round platform. This meant that heavy superstructures or statues could be moved with almost no friction - a technical masterpiece. Image: L'Archeologo Subacqueo,Anno VI, n. 3 (18), Settembre-Dicembre 2000 Close-up of a single bronze ball bearing. The ball core and axle journals are precisely crafted - high-tech from the 1st century AD. Image: Advances in Historical StudiesVol.08 No.03(2019) Rotating platform with ball bearings Preserved ball bearings in the antique wooden support: bronze balls with lateral pins, embedded in a circular construction. They show that real rolling mechanisms were used on the Nemi ships. Image: Advances in Historical StudiesVol.08 No.03(2019). The sketch illustrates the principle: several ball bearings support a round platform. This meant that heavy superstructures or statues could be moved with almost no friction - a technical masterpiece. Image: L'Archeologo Subacqueo,Anno VI, n. 3 (18), Settembre-Dicembre 2000 Close-up of a single bronze ball bearing. The ball core and axle journals are precisely crafted - high-tech from the 1st century AD. Image: Advances in Historical StudiesVol.08 No.03(2019)

In addition, a particularly ingenious anchor was recovered: a model with movable side arms that could adapt to uneven ground - thus enabling faster and more stable anchoring.

Such constructions were long considered unknown and were only reintroduced by the British navy in the 18th century.

Luxury - or secret test platform?

In view of these technical refinements, Rosario D'Agata, now President of the Naves Nemorensis Foundation and a contributor to earlier reconstruction work in collaboration with the Antiquities Authority of the Lazio region, has put forward an alternative interpretation:

The ships could have been less luxurious pleasure barges - but rather technological test vehicles.

This is supported by the numerous innovations found on the wrecks - from ball bearings and mobile anchor systems to the earliest examples of shell protection and hot water supply. Particularly noteworthy: wafer-thin lead plates, with which the hulls of the ships were covered, were intended to prevent shellfish from sticking - a kind of ancient antifouling.

The scientific historian Antonio Lisi also supports this assumption. According to him, there was a Roman naval shipyard on Lake Nemi where warships were technologically developed.

Ancient engineers would have tested more streamlined bow and stern shapes there in order to improve maneuverability - including a stern rudder up to 14 meters high, which is considered the oldest known example of its kind.

These theories have yet to be substantiated. Further investigations into the hulls of the ships could shed light on the matter - but this did not happen.

Because in 1944, something happened that nobody would have expected.

1944: Conflagration destroys the two ships

In the middle of the last chaotic months of the war, the Second World War reaches Lake Nemi. German troops are in the region and the front is closing in.

On May 28, 1944, a German artillery lieutenant enters the ship museum in Nemi. He announces his intention to set up a gun battery in front of the building. The museum guards are forced to leave the premises.

In the days that followed, the German position was discovered by Allied reconnaissance aircraft and came under fire several times - initially from artillery, later also from air attacks.

The interior of the museum after the devastating fire. All that remains of the magnificent ships are ashes. The steel frame is a raised support structure on which the galleys rested. Image: IMAGO/Bridgeman Images

Despite the attacks, the museum remains intact for the time being. It was not until the evening of May 31, between 7.50 pm and midnight, that a fire broke out, according to later statements by the returning guards. The flames destroy the building - and with it the two ships.

Negligence or intent: who started the fire?

The exact cause of the fire is still not clear to this day. Some reports speak of German negligence or deliberate destruction, while other sources suspect it was a result of the fighting or an accidental fire.

In 2020, Alberto Bertucci, mayor of the municipality of Nemi, turned to the public: after reviewing historical documents and eyewitness accounts, it was clear to him that German soldiers had deliberately set the fire.

The town council then decided to demand compensation from the Federal Republic of Germany. A specialized lawyer in Florence is entrusted with the case. Possible compensation payments are to be used to finance replicas of the Caligula ships on the original scale.

Nazis, or the Allies after all?

In 2023, archaeologists Flavio Altamura and Stefano Paolucci present new findings on the cause of the fire. In their book L'incendio delle navi di Nemi, they put forward the theory that the fire was not caused by German sabotage, but by Allied artillery fire.

According to the authors, four impact holes in the museum roof point to US shells. Glowing shrapnel could have ignited the tar-impregnated wooden structures.

Altamura and Paolucci also point to the propaganda interests of the Allies: After the heavily criticized destruction of Monte Cassino, they had wanted to avoid further damage to their reputation. Contemporary reports were therefore strongly influenced by psychological warfare.

The cause of the fire therefore remains controversial. What is clear, however, is this: The two wrecks, which survived for almost two millennia in the mud of the lake, were completely destroyed in the fire within a few hours.

What remains are a few metal parts, charred remains - and the comprehensive scientific documentation of the years before: photographs, construction drawings, measurements and written reports. Today, they form the most important basis for all reconstruction attempts.

What remains when everything is lost?

The irony of the two Nemi ships: Of all things, the ancient texts that paint Caligula as a grotesque figure led to his most tangible legacy.

And: an authoritarian regime, of all people, brought these testimonies to light - only for them to perish again a few years later during the war.

Nevertheless, the Nemi ships are an almost perfect archaeology story:

At the beginning there are concrete clues in ancient sources. This is followed by centuries of finds, dives and new attempts to locate them. But it was only with modern archaeology and 20th century technology that recovery became possible.

Today, however, the real legacy no longer lies in the original material, but in its documentation. What archaeologists, engineers and shipbuilding experts salvaged under the most adverse conditions remains a scientific asset.

The price of hubris

Caligula's fate also fits amazingly well into this field of tension between splendor and downfall. After just four years as emperor, he fell victim to an assassination attempt by his own praetorians in 41 AD - triggered not only by his autocratic style and eccentric cult of his own person, but also by the massive national debt that his lavish lifestyle and expensive prestige projects had left behind.

You can read the first part of the story about the spectacular finds at Lake Nemi near Rome here.

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