Marius Borg Høiby, the stepson of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, could easily end up in prison after confessing to assaulting his girlfriend. This is what several defense lawyers told the Norwegian broadcaster TV2, based on the details known so far. Picture: IMAGO/PPE

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, talks about his cocaine addiction and his involvement in the drug scene in a recently surfaced interview.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby admits in an interview with the TV station NRK that he has been struggling with drug use for some time, for which he has already undergone treatment.

In addition to his own drug use, there are suspicions that friends of his are involved in selling drugs.

According to the magazine "Se og Hør" , Marius was warned rather than cautioned by the police, a privilege that not many are entitled to.

A recently released recording shows Marius talking about his drug addiction during police questioning. Show more

The scandal surrounding Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, is taking on ever greater proportions, as reported by Norwegian TV station NRK.

Høiby recently admitted to assaulting a young woman in her apartment in Oslo on August 4 while under the influence of drugs. And he also confessed to his drug use: "For a long time I struggled with drug use, something I've been in treatment for before."

The situation is becoming increasingly serious: in addition to his personal drug use, there are now also suspicions that he may be involved in drug dealing. According to the Norwegian magazine "Se og Hør", two investigators from the Organized Crime Department visited the royal estate Skaugum in the autumn of 2023 - allegedly to "protect" Høiby.

"I know that drugs are not good"

The police officers are said to have followed up on tips that people close to Høiby were involved in dealing large quantities of drugs and that he himself consumed cocaine - also in large quantities.

During the interview, the police officers say: "We have come here because we have the impression that you have a problem. We are here to help you if you need support."

Høiby replied: "I'll handle it my way. But I'm going to take a little vacation now. I know that drugs are not good." Whether Høiby meant therapy by "vacation" remains an open question.

Did Høiby enjoy privileges?

"Se og Hør" reports that Høiby was actually warned rather than cautioned by the police - a privilege that few enjoy. "We don't have this kind of conversation with everyone," the magazine quotes the officers as saying.

An acquaintance of the Norwegian told Bild:"Marius rather made fun of the questioning. He didn't think it was particularly bad."

The Norwegian police confirmed to the Norwegian newspaper NRK that the two officers had been sent in consultation with the deputy chief of police at the time. It was an official preventative measure.

This is a relatively common procedure in Norway when dealing with children and young people who stand out. The police try to talk to them about their problems and steer them in the right direction.

Høiby removed from royal website

Despite these developments, Høiby has apparently not changed his behavior and continues to party. According to insiders, although his mother is furious, she has protected him all these years. Crown Princess Mette-Marit does not wish to comment on the tense situation at present.

Nevertheless, there is every indication that the royal family is increasingly distancing itself from the 27-year-old's scandals. This can also be seen on the royal family's official website, where Marius is not listed under either "Royal Family" or "Other Royals". The palace has removed him completely from the main page, a clear sign of distancing.