Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a couple since 2023. There has been repeated speculation about wedding plans. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

An envelope with the same last name for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparks rumors about a possible secret wedding for the couple.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An envelope labeled "Taylor and Travis Kelce" at a wedding has sparked speculation that the pair may be secretly married.

Fans debated online about the missing surname and whether this could be a hint of marriage.

In fact, Taylor and Travis were not at the wedding in question, but were celebrating a different wedding in Tennessee. Show more

An envelope has caused a stir among Swift fans. Did Taylor Swift (35) and Travis Kelce (35) get married in secret?

The event planner for the wedding of one of Kelce's football colleagues shared an envelope addressed "Taylor and Travis Kelce" on social media. The famous singer's missing last name got the rumor mill churning, with one user on X asking, "Is this a coincidence or are they really married?"

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXUSE ME pic.twitter.com/NirV7cZvKW — Jayy | no. 1 ciwyw stan!🩷| (@ciwyvv) June 9, 2025

However, others noted that it was often the case at weddings that only one surname was used. One user jokingly wrote that it should be "Travis Swift" rather than "Taylor Kelce". And another fan asked: "Do you really think this is how they're announcing they're married?"

While the rumors were circulating, Taylor and Travis were actually not present at the wedding from which the envelope was shared. They were at another wedding in Tennessee.

The marriage speculation comes two weeks after a source hinted at when Kelce might propose to the singer. "As soon as he stops playing football, talk of a wedding will come to the fore," an insider told the Daily Mail in May.

