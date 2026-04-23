To this day, Michael Jackson fascinates more than almost any other pop star. Between cosmetic surgery, allegations of abuse and wild rumors, facts and fiction become blurred. blue News takes a closer look at three particularly weird stories.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer and songwriter Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, repeatedly made headlines during his lifetime.

He is said to have slept in an oxygen chamber to stay forever young, allegedly wanted to buy the bones of the "Elephant Man" - and dreamed of playing Spider-Man.

But what's behind it all? blue News does the fact check. Show more

Shortly before the release of the biopic "Michael", new allegations against Michael Jackson are making headlines: A family that was once close to the singer is once again making allegations of abuse. The case puts the "King of Pop" back in the spotlight.

One thing is clear: the superstar repeatedly caused a stir during his lifetime - with his looks, his lifestyle and countless rumors. He also knew better than almost anyone how to stage his image in a deliberately mysterious way.

blue News took a closer look at three of the weirdest stories about the pop star and did a reality check. What's the truth about his beauty sleep in the oxygen chamber? Did Jackson really want to buy the bones of the "Elephant Man"? And how serious were his Spider-Man plans? Find out more in the video above.

"Michael" has been showing at blue Cinema since April 22

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