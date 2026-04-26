TV crime thriller check: Did you spot the mistake in the Viennese "Tatort"? Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer, left) and Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) investigate in "Tatort: Gegen die Zeit" in a supervised residential facility for difficult young people. Image: ORF/Petro Domenig Caregivers and "clients" of the residential group have gathered to say goodbye to their dead roommate and boss. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) and Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) investigate for the penultimate time in "Tatort: Gegen die Zeit". Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg The corpse is also allowed to play a part - in flashbacks: David Walcher (Roland Silbernagl) was the head of the "Sonnenhof" residential group for children and young people. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Leon (Tristan Witzel, right) has problems with his impulse control. Simon (Augustin Groz, left) and Araz (Emre Cakir) in the background try to influence him. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg They are among the older ones in the residential group: Leon (Tristan Witzel, left) and Mo (Rena Hussin) can already look back on a "difficult" past life. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Femi Olaifa (Ayo Aloba) is the deputy head of the "Sonnenhof" residential group. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg 14-year-old Levi (Christoph Lackner-Zinner) is the youngest member of the group. But he has also experienced a lot of suffering in his short life. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg TV crime thriller check: Did you spot the mistake in the Viennese "Tatort"? Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer, left) and Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) investigate in "Tatort: Gegen die Zeit" in a supervised residential facility for difficult young people. Image: ORF/Petro Domenig Caregivers and "clients" of the residential group have gathered to say goodbye to their dead roommate and boss. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Moritz Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) and Bibi Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) investigate for the penultimate time in "Tatort: Gegen die Zeit". Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg The corpse is also allowed to play a part - in flashbacks: David Walcher (Roland Silbernagl) was the head of the "Sonnenhof" residential group for children and young people. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Leon (Tristan Witzel, right) has problems with his impulse control. Simon (Augustin Groz, left) and Araz (Emre Cakir) in the background try to influence him. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg They are among the older ones in the residential group: Leon (Tristan Witzel, left) and Mo (Rena Hussin) can already look back on a "difficult" past life. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg Femi Olaifa (Ayo Aloba) is the deputy head of the "Sonnenhof" residential group. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg 14-year-old Levi (Christoph Lackner-Zinner) is the youngest member of the group. But he has also experienced a lot of suffering in his short life. Image: ORF/Petro Domenigg

Young people with difficult pasts live in the "Sonnenhof". When its director is murdered in Vienna's "Tatort: Gegen die Zeit", Eisner and Fellner investigate their penultimate case. Did you notice the mistake in the setting?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Viennese "Tatort" duo Eisner (Harald Krassnitzer) and Fellner (Adele Neuhauser) are on their farewell tour. Their penultimate case took them to a home for adolescents with difficult upbringing.

In the thriller, the director of the residential facility was found beaten to death - and one of the teenagers had disappeared without a trace. Coincidence?

However, the makers made one significant difference to reality: the care key in the crime thriller did not correspond to reality at all. Show more

This quiet ORF thriller, which was of course a social drama, was pleasantly free of clichés. What else can you expect when the scene of a murder is a supervised residential facility for difficult young people?

You have to give "Tatort: Gegen die Zeit" credit for that: These 90 minutes showed us 14- to 18-year-old dropout kids who could actually exist. Including a handful of counselors, who also reminded us of real teachers in their characterization and calm manner.

Nevertheless, there was one thing in "Sonnenhof" - and it wasn't the dreary interior design - that was completely unrealistic. But for good reasons ...

What was it about?

David Walcher (Roland Silbernagl), head of the "Sonnenhof" social housing project in Vienna, was found beaten to death not far from the remote facility.

Although both his ex-wife and a latently aggressive neighbor were targeted by the investigation, Eisner and Fellner focused primarily on the dynamics within the residential group.

Five young people aged between 14 and 18 lived there together with three teachers: Olaifa (Ayo Aloba), Araz (Emre Cakir) and Simon (Augustin Groz) looked after the two youngest, Levi (Christoph Lackner-Zinner) and Oki (Yacouba Diabate), as well as the 17 to 18-year-olds Leon (Tristan Witzel), Mo (Rena Hussin) and Cihan (Alperen Köse).

However, the latter had disappeared without a trace since the crime - a fact that quickly placed him among the suspects.

What was it really about?

Katharina Mückstein is responsible for the screenplay (together with Hermann Schmid) and direction of the new ORF "Tatort". Born in Vienna in 1982, the filmmaker also takes on purely directorial work, for example for the Viennese crime series "Blind ermittelt" or her first, highly acclaimed "Tatort: Dein Verlust", in which Moritz Eisner drinks himself into a coma on his birthday.

However, when Mückstein is involved in the script herself - as in this case - she usually produces particularly finely observed, often award-winning portraits of society. This is also evident in her documentaries such as "Feminism WTF".

Why is this relevant? Because "Tatort: Gegen die Zeit" is characterized precisely by this precise view: on precarious, shaken realities of young people's lives as well as on differentiated characters within the care team.

What kind of supervision was that?

The "artistic mistake" in this "crime scene", which in itself strives for realism, was of course the care ratio. Real institutions of this kind can only dream of the ratio depicted in the movie. There were only five residential group kids for every four teachers (including the murdered one).

Why was it like that?

Clearly, the filmmakers wanted to portray different types and approaches to the job of a teacher and the precarious life of young people, but also didn't want to send a huge, confusing ensemble into the thriller race.

What is the key in Swiss residential facilities?

In supervised residential groups for young people in Switzerland, there is no uniform, nationally prescribed care ratio. Instead, the ratio is regulated at cantonal level and depends heavily on the concept, the intensity of care and the respective license.

Many cantonal regulations on assisted living assume around 20 percent pedagogical positions per place, which in practice amounts to around one pedagogical specialist per four to five places - depending on utilization and concept.

Who works in such residential groups?

Educational specialists, usually state-approved educators, social pedagogues and social workers, usually work in residential groups for children and young people.

Specially qualified educators can also be employed. The general rule for this type of care work is that it may only be carried out by specialists or with the appropriate involvement of specialists.

In addition to formal training, experience with troubled young people, the ability to deal with conflict, resilience, the ability to work in a team and crisis intervention skills are particularly important in practice.

How will Eisner and Fellner end?

The last Viennese "Tatort" with Moritz Eisner and Bibi Fellner will be broadcast in 2026. Their last case together has the working title "Dann sind wir Helden".

The content and fate of the two are still shrouded in secrecy.

Miriam Fussenegger (35) and Laurence Rupp (38) are planned as their successors. They are not only colleagues, but also half-siblings and are due to take over in Vienna from 2027.

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