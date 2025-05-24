Diego Pooth, influencer, and Ekaterina Leonova, professional dancer, rock the RTL dance show "Let's Dance". (archive picture) Keystone

The youngest contestant is the winner: Diego Pooth has won the RTL dance show "Let's Dance". The son of presenter Verona Pooth can now call himself "Dancing Star" 2025.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new "Dancing Star" 2025 is Diego Pooth, son of presenter Verona Pooth.

Together with his dance partner Ekaterina Leonova, the 21-year-old won despite receiving the fewest points from the jury.

In the end, it was the viewers who decided. Show more

Together with his dance partner Ekaterina Leonova, 21-year-old Diego Pooth won the final against 22-year-old swimmer Taliso Engel in second place and Olympic champion Fabian Hambüchen (37) - despite receiving the fewest points from the jury. In the end, it was the viewers who decided. It was an "incredible feeling", said Pooth. He had expected to finish in third place.

Because while Hambüchen had received full points for all three of his dances, Pooth ended up in third place in the jury voting after a "not so great freestyle", as juror Joachim Llambi said. The winner was accordingly surprised - and the favorite Hambüchen a little disappointed. Diego Pooth's mother Verona was proud after her son's hard weeks of training: "15 weeks locked in the gym - and something so beautiful came out of it.