Together with his dance partner Ekaterina Leonova, 21-year-old Diego Pooth won the final against 22-year-old swimmer Taliso Engel in second place and Olympic champion Fabian Hambüchen (37) - despite receiving the fewest points from the jury. In the end, it was the viewers who decided. It was an "incredible feeling", said Pooth. He had expected to finish in third place.
Because while Hambüchen had received full points for all three of his dances, Pooth ended up in third place in the jury voting after a "not so great freestyle", as juror Joachim Llambi said. The winner was accordingly surprised - and the favorite Hambüchen a little disappointed. Diego Pooth's mother Verona was proud after her son's hard weeks of training: "15 weeks locked in the gym - and something so beautiful came out of it.