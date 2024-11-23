Dieter Bohlen became a grandfather two years ago. Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

Known for his strict judgments on DSDS, Dieter Bohlen is a caring father of six children in his private life. He has been surprisingly open with the "Bild" newspaper about his parenting methods.

Bohlen is particularly strict when it comes to his children's screen time, which he uses as an educational tool.

The pop titan also revealed that he has been a proud grandfather since his daughter Marielin gave birth to grandson Christian a good two years ago. Show more

As head judge of "Deutschland sucht den Superstar", Dieter Bohlen (70) is known for his strict assessments. He doesn't mince his words and is blunt about his opinions. But away from the stage, the pop titan shows a completely different side: as a real family man and caring father of six children.

In an interview with the "Bild" newspaper, Bohlen talks unusually openly about his role as a dad and gives an insight into his parenting methods. "This will surprise many people, but I am the most loving, self-sacrificing, amazing, kindest father on the planet," says the music producer.

Because he simply does everything for his children and doesn't say no when they ask him for something, he is also "a bad father" on the other hand.

Dieter Bohlen is a proud father - and a proud grandfather

But where Bohlen can become strict: "For us, everything is about screen time. That's the absolute currency at the moment. If you tell them that they only get one hour of screen time today, they run like on rails."

The 70-year-old is the father of six children. Sons Marc (39) and Marvin (36) and daughter Marielin (34) are from his marriage to his first wife Erika Sauerland (70). Bohlen shares son Maurice (19) with his ex-partner Estefania Heidemanns (45). And daughter Amelie, who was born in 2011, and son Maximilian (born 2013) are from his current partner Carina Walz (40).

The pop titan also revealed in an interview with Bild that he has become a grandfather. Daughter Marielin gave birth to grandson Christian two years ago in March. Bohlen told Bild: "I am incredibly proud of all my children."

