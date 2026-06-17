Whether it’s credit card information, passwords, or chat histories: Regular device updates close security gaps and protect your data. Image: Pexels, Kaboompics

Many people protect their homes with locks or a fire extinguisher—but neglect the security of their digital devices. Yet software updates effectively ward off cyberattacks.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Outdated software contains security vulnerabilities and makes cyberattacks easier.

Regular updates protect against data theft, strengthen security, and improve device performance.

Automatic updates are safe and convenient, but they can sometimes result in unexpected changes. Show more

Many people are familiar with this situation: While watching your favorite TV show, doing important online research, or in the middle of a focused work session, a message pops up on the screen: “Updates are available. Please restart your computer.”

The fact that the system often reminds you of updates at inopportune moments is pure coincidence. Because updates take time, interrupt your workflow, and alter certain functions, they aren’t very popular. But—why are regular software updates actually so important?

Protection Against Cyberattacks

The software on laptops or smartphones can be compared to a house. We move in and out of our online home just as regularly as we do in our physical home. From time to time, renovations are needed, and replacing broken roof tiles or changing the door lock protects you from burglars and the elements.

Our digital home also has vulnerabilities. Outdated apps or operating systems make it easier for cybercriminals to install malware—that is, harmful software—steal data, or access webcams. This happens, for example, through phishing attacks or when using public Wi-Fi networks.

Because technologies and hackers’ strategies are constantly changing, tech companies are continually developing patches and updates. These close security gaps and protect against cyberattacks. Users should install updates regularly and only click “Remind me later” in exceptional cases—especially if the device is used for sensitive activities such as online banking, online shopping, or filing tax returns.

Convenient and secure: automatic updates

Updates protect devices, improve their performance, and raise users’ awareness of digital security. If you’re wondering, “Why doesn’t my system ever remind me about updates?”, you may have enabled the “automatic updates” feature. In this case, the system downloads the latest security improvements in the background without requiring your consent. This is convenient and particularly secure.

However, automatic updates also have drawbacks. They require a restart and can sometimes result in unexpectedly high data usage. Additionally, some apps change their permissions after an update. That’s why users should regularly check their privacy settings.

If you’d like to learn more about device updates and online security, you’ll find helpful tips and guides on Swisscom Campus.