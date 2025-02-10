To protect adolescents on the Internet from depictions of violence, fake news and data misuse, the following applies to educators: It's better to guide than prohibit. Picture: Pexels, Pixabay

Violence, questionable role models and porn: adolescents often come across problematic content on the internet. At the online parents' evening on Tuesday, February 25, you will receive tips from experts live on blue Zoom D.

Whether searching for treasure in virtual dreamscapes while gaming or following the daily lives of influencers on Instagram:

Young people are captivated by online content. Much of it is educational and fun - but by no means all of it.

Some online content is particularly harmful for young people and is often just a click away. Teenagers often come across such content out of the blue or are not sufficiently prepared for it. They are disturbed by depictions of violence and pornography, and data theft violates their privacy.

Testing boundaries - but accompanied!

Concerned parents know: Parental controls offer protection by blocking certain content. However, not all problematic content can be kept away through restrictions.

In addition to technical restrictions, education and guidance from trusted persons are also important. This helps children and young people to develop good media skills.

Unfortunately, unsuitable content cannot be completely prevented. Private data is stolen and fake news is spread not only on dubious websites, but also in popular apps - for example, when vacation photos on Instagram fall into the wrong hands or AI-generated information remains unverified.

Role models such as influencers can also be problematic if they spread unrealistic ideals of beauty and superficial values. Both have a long-term impact on the self-confidence of adolescents. Parents should watch and discuss such videos with their children.

Online parents' evening: safe online behavior

At the online parents' evening, Claudia Lässer and three experts will give recommendations on how to deal with inappropriate content online.

The event will take place on Tuesday, February 25 at 8 pm. It is organized by Swisscom and blue News, participation is free and registration is not necessary.

"What can I do if I realize that my child is on their cell phone too much?" "How do I talk to my children about protecting their data?" You can ask these and other questions during the parents' evening live in the chat on YouTube - experts will answer them.