"Alles Fifty Fifty": Moritz Bleibtreu on being a father: "Anyone who says that is lying" Divorced couple Andi (Moritz Bleibtreu) and Marion (Laura Tonke) are always at loggerheads over their son Milan (Valentin Thatenhorst). Image: Leonine Milan, meanwhile, is navigating his own problems, which are even worse than those of his divorced parents: He has fallen in love for the first time during the vacations. Image: Leonine His swimming instructor Paris (Jasin Challah) sometimes gives him more, sometimes less helpful advice. Image: Leonine "Alles Fifty Fifty": Moritz Bleibtreu on being a father: "Anyone who says that is lying" Divorced couple Andi (Moritz Bleibtreu) and Marion (Laura Tonke) are always at loggerheads over their son Milan (Valentin Thatenhorst). Image: Leonine Milan, meanwhile, is navigating his own problems, which are even worse than those of his divorced parents: He has fallen in love for the first time during the vacations. Image: Leonine His swimming instructor Paris (Jasin Challah) sometimes gives him more, sometimes less helpful advice. Image: Leonine

How does a divorced couple deal with raising their only son? Moritz Bleibtreu and Laura Tonke try to do just that in "Alles Fifty Fifty" during their separate vacation together in Italy.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The parenting comedy "Alles Fifty Fifty" - in cinemas from August 28 - shows the challenges of a divorced couple who try to divide the care of their son fairly, while he tricks them again and again.

In the course of the film, the parents, played by Laura Tonke and Moritz Bleibtreu, realize that despite the divorce, they must act as a unit in order to successfully master the upbringing of their child.

In the interview, Tonke and Bleibtreu emphasize that parenting is not just about rules, but also about acceptance. And what dealing with lies ironically has to do with honesty. Show more

In Switzerland, the divorce rate is 40 percent. You get this result by dividing the number of divorces by the number of marriages. In our neighboring country Germany, the figure is just as high.

When parents separate, they have to decide how they want to divide up the care of the children. In the case of Marion (played by Laura Tonke) and Andi (Moritz Bleibtreu), this is supposed to be 50/50, or at least that's how they plan it.

However, it's not that easy. Especially when their own son Milan (Valentin Thatenhorst) throws a spanner in the works.

In the parenting comedy "Alles Fifty Fifty", the divorced couple go on vacation to Italy with their son. They divide the time they spend with their son "fairly" between them - so that Marion and Andi don't have to see each other.

An involuntary unit against their own child

Milan leads his parents around by the nose to get what he wants. He lies through his teeth and it takes quite a while for his parents to catch on.

As the story progresses, Marion and Andi realize that even after the divorce, raising children is still a joint affair - they have to act as one, against their will.

"Alles Fifty Fifty" trumps with a vacation feeling and harmless, family-friendly humor. Moritz Bleibtreu and Laura Tonke have palpable chemistry in front of the camera.

Valentin Thatenhorst is also convincing, especially because he fights alone against his parents' increasingly strong front. Until he finally takes their side and teaches both mom and dad something in the process - and not just because he meets his first love during the vacations.

"Before I had children, I didn't know what worry was"

In an interview with blue News, Laura Tonke and Moritz Bleibtreu talk about what is important when raising children, how having children changes you and how they feel about lying.

There is probably no universal secret to raising children. But what has proved to be a successful approach for you?

Moritz Bleibtreu: My mother told me the smartest thing there is about parenting and that is: when you're young, give them roots, when they grow up, give them wings. It's not really much more than that. And you should perceive them as little people and not dismiss them as less important just because they are still children.

Laura Tonke: Exactly. When my child was born, I received a postcard that said: You can't raise children, they'll do everything after you anyway. I wrote that down in my head. That's true, in both positive and negative ways.

How has your own offspring changed you?

Laura Tonke: It has changed me a lot. My child has really taught me more than I have taught him. And quite honestly also in acting. The child was suddenly the most important thing. How do I have to act so that I still have enough time for my child - that was incredibly good for me and also for my career.

Moritz Bleibtreu: I feel the same way. Before I had children, I didn't know what worry really meant. Of course you can worry about someone you love - but that has a distance somehow. As soon as you have your own child, you actually worry 24/7 - so you always have this little man in the back of your mind to remind you. And that makes you all the more aware of other people. I'm much more careful, which also helps at work. If you don't pay attention to your film partners, you make a lot of messes (laughs).

Movie son Milan often lies to them. It takes a long time for parents to realize it. How do you deal with lies in your own household?

Laura Tonke: Let me put it this way: I notice when my son is lying. I always tell him: "That was a bad lie, you have to do it again." I train him so that he can lie once so that I don't notice.

Moritz Bleibtreu: Lying is one of those things. People always say: lying is bad, lying is evil. No, that's not true. In diplomacy, lying is a necessary tool. That's what I'm trying to teach my son. If you lie, what's the advantage? Does it harm other people? How big is your advantage? Is it worth it? The mistake is really to dismiss lying as bad. Anyone who says that is lying.

"All Fifty Fifty" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from Thursday, August 28.

