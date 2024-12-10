34-year-old Dominique Brown died after suffering an allergic reaction at an event in Los Angeles. Her death raises questions about safety at such events.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 34-year-old Disney influencer Dominique Brown died at an event in Los Angeles after suffering a severe allergic reaction, allegedly triggered by peanuts.

Eyewitnesses accuse the organizers of delaying medical help in order to take photos, which has not yet been confirmed.

The tragic incident caused widespread consternation and raises questions about the safety of allergy sufferers at public events. Show more

The sudden death of Disney influencer Dominique Brown has shaken the community. The 34-year-old suffered a severe allergic reaction at an event organized by the BoxLunch retail chain in Los Angeles, which claimed her life. Her brother said goodbye to her with moving words.

Eyewitnesses report that Dominique Brown ate a dish on Thursday that triggered an allergic reaction. The staff had previously assured her that there were no allergenic ingredients, as reported by People magazine.

An acquaintance of the influencer said that Dominique was highly allergic to peanuts. After eating them, she immediately asked for medical help, which was allegedly initially refused as the organizers still wanted to take photos. However, these allegations have not yet been confirmed and the timing of the emergency call remains unclear.

Brother: "I will miss her infectious smile"

In an official statement, promoter BoxLunch expressed its deep sorrow at the loss of Dominique Brown. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dominique Brown, a valued member of our community. Our thoughts are with her family and friends." The organizer did not address the allegations made in its statement.

On Instagram, where Dominique had over 18,000 followers, her brother Patrick left an emotional obituary: "I will miss my sister and best friend and the infectious smile she always had."

The circumstances of her death raise serious questions about the safety of allergy sufferers at such events. In particular, the allegations that she was initially denied help could have far-reaching consequences for the organizers.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI. All content taken from KI is verified by the editorial team.