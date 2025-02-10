She is known from "Just a Stevens" and as the voice of "Kim Possible": Actress Christy Carlson Romano. KEYSTONE/EPA/ADAM DAVIS

Christy Carlson Romano suffered an accident while clay pigeon shooting - she was shot directly in the face. On Instagram, the Disney star reports how grateful she is to still be alive.

The Disney star was hit directly in the face, with one shot narrowly missing her eye.

In an Instagram video , Romano reports on the accident, saying a splinter got stuck behind her eye. Show more

A birthday outing for her husband, film producer Brendan Rooney (42), ended in the emergency room for Christy Carlson Romano (40). The actress, known from "Just a Stevens" (2000-2003) and as the voice of "Kim Possible" (2002-2007), wanted to give her husband a treat, but the outing took a dramatic turn.

Romano describes the events on Instagram and shows her injury: "Yesterday was my husband's birthday and I took him clay pigeon shooting as a present."

Clay target shooting - or clay pigeon shooting - involves shooting round targets into the air using a shotgun and shotgun ammunition.

But the fun suddenly came to a bitter end: when another group shot unsafely in the wrong direction, the Disney star was hit several times in the face.

Christy Carlson Romano is grateful to still be alive

Romano was immediately taken to hospital. "I was hit in five places," she reports. One shot only just missed her eye and a splinter got stuck behind it. "It's too risky to remove it surgically at this point. The doctors will continue to monitor me (I can still see normally at the moment)."

After the incident, the 40-year-old is grateful: "With everything that's happened, I can only be thankful that I'm still alive."

She appeals to her followers to appreciate the people around them: "I love my daughters, my husband, my family and my friends so much. I've watched my life flash before my eyes and I'm telling you to hug the people around you as often as you can. Life can change in the blink of an eye."

In the comments, friends and fans of the actress spoke out. "Always there for you!!! Counting ALL the lucky stars that you're doing well!!!", writes influencer Amber Lee Diamond. Romano's husband, who administered first aid at the scene, is also happy that his wife was so lucky in her misfortune. "She is the bravest, toughest, most balanced and badass woman I've ever met," he writes under the video.

