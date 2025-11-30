There is a lot of controversy about a new Christmas market. (symbolic image) Christoph Schmidt/dpa

A new Christmas market in Palma is causing heated discussions. Residents, the opposition and parts of the city council are accusing the city government of waving through a project with Austrian operators that has little to do with Mallorcan tradition.

The new Christmas market "Christmas in Palma" opens in Palma on Friday evening. It should have started earlier, but according to the city council, "logistical hurdles" and bad weather caused delays.

This has not stopped the political debate. Socialist city councillor Angélica Pastor accuses the city government under Mayor Jaime Martínez of supporting a half-baked concept. She is particularly bothered by the fact that 42 of the 60 market stalls are to be run by a team of Austrian operators. For Pastor, this raises questions about licenses, selection procedures and control. This was reported by the "Mallorca Zeitung".

Local residents demand restrictions

Pastor criticized in the city council that the organizers were moving away from the local character of traditional Christmas markets. In her opinion, mulled wine, Viennese sausages and a generally "alpine" offer did not fit in with the city's cultural program. The project had "slipped out of the mayor's hands", she said.

The responsible city councillor Guadalupe Ferrer (governing party PP) rejects this. The market had all the necessary licenses and would bring additional footfall to local stores and restaurants.

Opposition from the neighboring Santa Catalina district formed even before the opening. Residents complained about possible noise and traffic pollution and organized protests. The city responded with restrictions: music may now only be played on Fridays and Saturdays between 7.30 and 9.30 pm - and only in such a way that it cannot be heard outside the market area.