"Classic club culture is dying because temporary formats are replacing permanent spaces": Nathalie Brunner aka DJ Playlove. The picture shows the entrance area of the Longstreet Bar on Langstrasse in Zurich. Picture: Keystone

Nightlife in Zurich is changing. It is claimed that fewer and fewer young people are coming and that there are hardly any after-hours parties in the city on the Limmat. An interview with Nathalie Brunner alias DJ Playlove.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nathalie Brunner, alias DJ Playlove , has been DJing for 26 years and is considered one of the defining figures of Zurich's nightlife.

Brunner is responsible for the management of the multidisciplinary Kulturhaus Neubad in Lucerne and has been campaigning for more women behind the turntables with her association "Les Belles de Nuits" for years.

Club culture is in a state of upheaval after Zukunft, one of the most innovative clubs in the city on the Limmat, recently closed its doors for good.

"Club culture has always made a major contribution to Zurich being perceived internationally as exciting and cosmopolitan. Money from Paradeplatz alone is not enough," says Brunner in an interview with blue News. Show more

Nathalie Brunner, you have been working as a DJ since 1999. How important is nightlife to you personally?

I'm a creature of the night, a slave to the rhythm - or perhaps more precisely: une Belle de Nuit.

How do you think nightlife in Zurich has changed over the past two decades?

There is hardly any functioning after-hours culture left in Zurich, as there used to be with the clubs Spider Galaxy, ChaChaCha, Stairs, Hubertus, Depot and what they were all called. But the Zurich Drug Information Center has noticeably expanded its services.

I myself have grown older, and what was once a youth culture has now mutated into a cross-generational phenomenon. That impresses me immensely. It's nothing like that anymore: Decade of hippies, decade of disco, decade of punk. Since the fall of the Berlin Wall at the latest, 4/4 time culture has been dancing tirelessly in a square.

In the last 30 years in particular, many have been able to enrich themselves along the way. Some have become rich, many have experienced things that they love forever and will never forget. I'm already looking forward to all the rave stories in the old people's home.

You started organizing your own parties early on. Why was that important to you?

In the beginning, nobody booked me - so I organized parties myself together with friends. True to the motto: don't complain, just do it.

"In the beginning, nobody booked me - so I organized parties myself together with friends." Nathalie Brunner aka DJ Playlove. Picture: Martin Lustenberger

Swiss clubs complain that fewer young people are coming. What could be the reason for this?

Since the initial euphoria following the coronavirus pandemic, everyone has been asking: where is the new generation? The reasons are vague. Many things are now eventized and have to be documented. Traditional club culture is dying because temporary formats are crowding out permanent spaces. We need places where real relationships are created, not just consumption.

Clubs seem old-fashioned or exclusive to many people. As a teenager, I couldn't afford entrance fees and drinks - so I looked for off-spaces and illegal parties. I hope young people waste their youth too, because that's what it's for.

Because many no longer want to stay in the club until the morning, day raves are booming. At the same time, many are drinking less alcohol. Which group do you belong to?

I'm a raver. First row on the left, dancing with earplugs in front or, depending on the size, in the subwoofer, and usually one of the last on the dance floor. I love good drinks with lots of ice - with or without alcohol - and wild nights out with friends. The night is my playground.

Daytimer? Gladly - straight after the club or at three-day festivals. Sleeping is overrated during this time.

How important is club culture for a city like Zurich?

Without a lively subculture, we're just a provincial capital on the Limmat in Swizzneyland. Club culture has always made a major contribution to Zurich being perceived internationally as exciting and cosmopolitan. Money from Paradeplatz alone is not enough. We need loud places without pressure and a lot of love for music. Places that bring us together at a low threshold. Affordable laboratories for art, culture and community.

Scene expert Philipp Meier recently said in an interview with blue News that there is a lack of in-depth discussion about the importance of nightlife in Zurich. True or not?

The term "nightlife" needs to be defined more precisely. How do we promote something that hardly features in the cultural budget? Our music culture and related arts are still categorized under pop, rock and jazz. Everyone talks about Switzerland's vibrant culture and club culture. What is underground, what is commerce? A lot of positive things are happening - but I would like to see more active negotiation and, above all, targeted promotion.

Is clubbing more political today than it used to be?

The world has become more political: Wars, climate crisis, right-wing slide, inflation. The carefree attitude of my youth is crumbling. You need a lot of energy to dance it all away on the dance floor. No more peace, joy and pancakes.

In 2013, you and others founded the association "Les Belles de Nuit". What is your goal?

We want to offer a platform to underrepresented groups in nightlife and promote visibility and participation. Still, only around 10 percent of the acts booked are female or queer. BIPoC are even less represented. Things have improved, but there is still a lot to do. Diversity and inclusion are matters close to our hearts.

"We have to listen to each other and teach each other what is and isn't appropriate." Nathalie Brunner aka DJ Playlove on club culture in Zurich. Image: Keystone

Some queer-friendly clubs have introduced new house rules to protect themselves from unwanted behavior. What do you think?

That's right and important. Clubs want to be safer spaces - that requires a clear door policy and empathetic selection. Ideally with an ejection that feels like a wet French kiss in the darkroom. The important thing is to explain, not just sort out.

The tone makes the music. No one is born aware. We all have our individual schools of life and backgrounds. We have to listen to each other and teach each other what works and what is not so appropriate. Find a benevolent way of dealing with each other in which everyone feels comfortable. Would you like an example?

I'd love to.

"Hey, today is a special occasion just for TINFA* people. Come back with your gang next week when XY is playing." Or: "Have you checked what's on today? Have a look at our website for next time."

Do bouncers really have the most power in nightlife?

Perhaps they do. And maybe that's one reason why many clubs are doing badly. People don't want power games - they prefer to buy a ticket in advance rather spontaneously. Or they prefer to go to a mega top event in a fancy off-space. Then it works better with the self-promotion and the selfies for social media.

What does a good door policy look like?

Mindful. And at eye level. Endlessly strong nerves and a smile.

What makes a good doorman?

The best thing would be not to need one at all.

What are the chances of getting in after a discussion at the door?

Equal to zero. Unless you come with a record bag and claim to be hanging up in ten minutes.

Many people used to make a pilgrimage to Berlin. Where is the nightlife particularly exciting today?

Berlin is still a pilgrimage destination - even if many clubs are disappearing. But there are institutions like Berghain or Tresor where you can't get out for days. For modern hedonism, I recommend festivals.

But there are also magical places in Switzerland and lots to discover - for example Multiplay, Am Bach or Tipi. And in Zurich, Rhizom, Blockparty or small, playful to dark spaces that don't give everything to the Instagram algorithm to attract you. Going out helps you discover hidden places, meet new people and combat text neck, nomophobia and dopamine fatigue.

When was the last time you went dancing in a club?

On Ascension Day - at the Neubad Klub in Lucerne and at the "Ein Nacht am Bach" festival party with three floors. I'm currently nursing my hangover and the blisters on my feet from dancing.

More videos from the department