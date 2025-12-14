DJ Tatana jetted around the world for many years - then things went quiet for the techno queen. Now she's back with fresh energy and new music. In the talk show "Lässer", she talks openly about her burnout and the balancing act between the DJ booth and motherhood.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you DJ Tatana made Street Parade history in 1999 with the anthem "More Than Words" and delivered one of the most influential sounds of the Love Parade era.

In the talk show, the techno DJ talks about the success that determined everything for a long time - and about the burnout that followed when the pace, pressure and expectations became too great.

Tatana Sterba talks to presenter Claudia Lässer about the maturing process.

"I couldn't say no back then," says Tatana. Sometimes you have to burn yourself first in order to learn from it. Show more

For years, playing records and inspiring people all over the world was her mission. DJ Tatana jetted around the globe, received 19 gold and six platinum awards, shaped the Love Parade era with her song "Words" and produced other anthems for the Street Parade.

Her life was often lonely, says the 49-year-old on the talk show "Lässer". "I couldn't say no," says Tatana. The pressure of the label was also constantly present - until suddenly everything became too much for her. She suffered a burnout and withdrew. It was only through this breakdown that she found herself again.

"I believe that everything happens for a reason," says Tatana Sterba. Negative things also have to happen so that you can learn from them. However, she has never lost her love of music, even after 30 years. But there was a time when making music was no longer so important to her.

"I wasn't as creative anymore because the focus was on my sweetheart," says the mother of two. Her feelings as a mother were stronger. At times, she also no longer enjoyed going to a gig.

DJ Tatana on miscarriages and star children

Tatana Sterba also talks to presenter Claudia Lässer about miscarriages. She knew early on that she wanted to become a mother. She had never spoken publicly about it before, but she had experienced two serious miscarriages.

Although it is less taboo today, people still don't talk about it. "I think many women are also ashamed of it," says Tatana. Some even blame themselves for having done something wrong. She herself repressed her grief at the time - it was only much later that she came to terms with what she had experienced.

Tatana now has two sons, lives in the countryside and is a single parent. She consciously wanted to take time for her children because she had hardly experienced this closeness in her own childhood. She fled to Switzerland with her parents when she was four years old.

She often set her own alarm clock for kindergarten - because her parents worked and there was no other option. "When you've been alone a lot on Wednesday afternoons and experienced that, you want to give your own children all the more," says Tatana with tears in her eyes.

In the talk show, she also talks about her beginnings, her personal maturing process - and why she is particularly looking forward to the coming year: the release of her new single.

