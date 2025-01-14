Australian DJ Courtney Mills fell from a balcony on the vacation island of Bali - and died at the age of just 37. This was announced by her sister on Instagram. It is not known how the accident happened.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Australian DJane and OnlyFans model Courtney Mills died at the age of 37 after falling from a balcony in Bali, her sister Kiani announced on Instagram.

The circumstances of the accident are unclear.

Despite intensive medical efforts, Courtney succumbed to her injuries surrounded by her family after the fall.

The family plans to have Courtney cremated in Bali, as the island had a special meaning for her. Show more

"Mom and I (...) were by her side until the end," wrote Kiani Mills, sister of Australian DJane Courtney Mills, on Instagram. In a post, Kiani announced the tragic news with a heavy heart: Her sister succumbed to her injuries after falling from a balcony in Bali at the age of just 37. It is not known why Courntey fell to her death.

"The staff and surgeons did everything they could, but after multiple surgeries and life support, she lost the battle at 6:38 a.m. Bali time," Kiani shares below the picture. Courtney's soul left the earth on January 12, 2025.

The DJane, who also earned her living as an OnlyFans model, fell from a balcony in a hotel in the village of Kuta. After she was found by staff, Courtney was taken to hospital seriously injured.

There she underwent several operations, but died two days later. She was surrounded by her family. Her mother and sister arrived immediately on Saturday.

"The incredible life she lived"

In an interview with the Herald Sun newspaper, Kiani spoke emotionally about her sister's last days: "The best thing we could do was reminisce about the incredible life she lived and how full her life was."

The OnlyFans star had a special connection to Bali, having previously lived on the resort island for years until she returned to her native Melbourne to be with her family. At the time of the accident, she was spending a few days on vacation in Bali.

Courtney had already been injured on Bali before. According to the German newspaper Bild, she fell down a flight of stairs in 2023 and suffered a serious brain haemorrhage.

Courtney Mills to be cremated in Bali

Part of her will remain in her "second home". "We will cremate Courtney's remains here in Bali," Kiani announced in her Instagram post. Because the vacation island meant a lot to Courtney, the family wants to honor her and leave a part of her there. There will also be a funeral service in Australia.

For her mother, Diane Mayne, Courtney was a "wonderful human being" with a "big heart", as she told "9news".

The DJane's fans are shocked. "So sad to hear. Thoughts are with the family," said one fan in the comments. And another user sympathizes with these words: "Sending so much love to your family, I'm heartbroken and shocked that her life ended like this. I will always remember the beautiful memories we share together."

