Despite "Tatort" retirement: Does the Munich cult duo Batic/Leitmayr have a future? In "Tatort: Unvergänglich (2)", Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec, left) and Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) investigated privately on Easter Monday. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Maximilian Schafroth supported the two Munich ex-commissioners Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl, left) and Batic (Miroslav Nemec) in a guest role as a passport forger (center). Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Michael Fitz (here in the documentary "Batic und Leitmayr - Die Zwei vom Tatort sagen Servus") once again slipped into the role of Batic and Leitmayr's ex-colleague Carlo Menzinger in their final case. Image: BR/Harald Schulze Kara Roth (Lara Feith) was on the run again in the second part of the crime thriller. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden In the end, it was Kalli Hammermann (Ferdinand Hofer, right) who saved the lives of Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) and his colleague. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Despite "Tatort" retirement: Does the Munich cult duo Batic/Leitmayr have a future? In "Tatort: Unvergänglich (2)", Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec, left) and Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) investigated privately on Easter Monday. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Maximilian Schafroth supported the two Munich ex-commissioners Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl, left) and Batic (Miroslav Nemec) in a guest role as a passport forger (center). Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Michael Fitz (here in the documentary "Batic und Leitmayr - Die Zwei vom Tatort sagen Servus") once again slipped into the role of Batic and Leitmayr's ex-colleague Carlo Menzinger in their final case. Image: BR/Harald Schulze Kara Roth (Lara Feith) was on the run again in the second part of the crime thriller. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden In the end, it was Kalli Hammermann (Ferdinand Hofer, right) who saved the lives of Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) and his colleague. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden

The "Tatort" era of Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) and Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) is over: on Easter Monday, the two now retired detectives investigated their last case. Or maybe not after all?

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Munich "Tatort" and the cult investigators Batic (Miroslav Nemec) and Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) are going their separate ways with immediate effect.

A case with a dramatic ending awaited the two retired ex-investigators as a farewell.

Meanwhile, the last few minutes of the Munich "Tatort" made people sit up and take notice: Might Batic and Leitmayr not be facing TV retirement after all? Show more

It was the question of all questions for many fans of German crime drama entertainment: how would the two Munich investigator icons Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) and Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) really say goodbye to "Tatort" after 35 years?

The actors had repeatedly and more or less vehemently ruled out their own deaths in the run-up to the show. And yet, towards the end of the 90-minute "Tatort: Unvergänglich (2)" on Easter Monday, it briefly seemed as if at least one of the two would not survive their last assignment ...

What was the initial situation in "Tatort: Unvergänglich (2)"?

The film was a continuation of the crime story that had already begun with "Tatort: Unvergänglich (1)" on Easter Sunday: four days before their retirement, Batic and Leitmayr investigated the case of a burnt corpse.

The dead woman was Micaela Horvat, who worked for a Slovenian company that sells cleaning products for car washes. Horvat lived in an apartment in Munich that she had found via an online portal for short-term rentals.

Homeless Mike Werner (Daniel Noël Fleischmann) and his former foster sister Kara Roth (Lara Feith) also used the portal to stay in the vacant apartments free of charge. They had had the keys to the apartments copied using a sophisticated system.

On the day of Horvat's death, Batic, Leitmayr and their colleagues discovered that Mike had been in Horvat's apartment by mistake. He had been surprised by Micaela in the apartment, Mike confessed. He had then killed her in the heat of the moment. After his confession, Mike threw himself to his death. Kara made a statement and Leitmayr gave her his private number in case she needed help again in the future.

What was "Crime Scene: Unforgettable (2)" about?

At the beginning of "Tatort: Unvergänglich (2)", Leitmayr found a message from Kara on his voicemail: "You have to help me. I'm being followed." She promised to tell him the truth if he helped her. The old cop's investigative instincts were immediately awakened.

He alerted his former colleague and current successor Kalli Hammermann (Ferdinand Hofer). But he was in the middle of a series of murders in the drug milieu and refused to reopen the old case. So Leitmayr contacted his ex-colleague Batic, who had returned from Croatia. Together they began to investigate on their own as pensioners.

As it turned out, Horvat was working for a criminal network that distributed the drug Captagon under the guise of a cleaning agent company owned by Constantin Zieringer (Gerhard Wittmann). The two Munich ex-inspectors discovered the whole story thanks to the help of old friends who, as in the first film, were played by prominent guest stars.

Which celebrity guest stars took part?

Maximilian Schafroth played the petty criminal ID forger Stutzki, who confirmed the theory that Horvat's supposed aunt had a fake ID. This is not the Allgäu satirist's first "Tatort" appearance. In Munich's "Tatort: Ein neues Leben" (first broadcast: October 2012), Schafroth played police trainee Gabriel Fechner, who once assisted Batic and Leitmayr in the investigation.

The fact that he was now seen in a completely different role may surprise die-hard fans, but less so than a second, far more prominent guest appearance in the "Tatort" cosmos: Michael Fitz returned in one scene as Batic and Leitmayr's former colleague Carlo Menzinger. In "Tatort: Der Traum von der Au" (first broadcast: October 2007), he had once resigned after receiving an inheritance and emigrated to Thailand.

Six years later, in "Tatort: Macht und Ohnmacht", he once again visited Munich on a private matter. In the current film, Carlo suddenly turned out to be an employee of the BKA who saved Batic's life in a dicey situation.

How did the last case end for Batic and Leitmayr?

According to Carlo, he had been on the trail of cleaning agent boss Zieringer for months. All that was missing to convict him was one of the encrypted crypto cell phones that Zieringer and his henchmen used to communicate.

Batic and Leitmayr finally found just such a device on Kara: the young woman had hidden in a waterworks while fleeing from Zieringer. She confessed that she had shot Micaela Horvat in a tussle with Mike. She had also found a rucksack in the apartment. In addition to drugs, it also contained her cell phone.

As Zieringer was now hot on the heels of the detectives, Batic helped Kara to escape. Leitmayr distracted Zieringer and was hit by a bullet from his pistol. While he lay bleeding on the ground, Batic rushed towards Zieringer, who was finally shot by Kalli at the last second.

What's next for Batic, Leitmayr and the "Tatort"?

In the end, both Batic and Leitmayr were able to keep their mutual promise not to die in the final case: In a final scene of the 90-minute episode, the two were seen sitting at a Croatian harbor. They were on the phone with Kalli, who reported that Kara's act would probably be considered self-defense. Thanks to the crypto cell phone, the BKA had also been able to take down drug networks throughout Europe.

Meanwhile, Batic was already pursuing a new idea for his retirement: together with Leitmayr, he had founded a private detective agency: "Our first case is already waiting: an animal rights activist," he explained. So BR is still keeping the back door open for a later guest appearance by the two former detectives.

Officially, however, a different team will be investigating the Munich "Tatort" in the future: Nikola Buvak (Carlo Ljubek), who was already briefly seen as the head of the SEK in "Tatort: Unvergänglich (1)", will be the new partner of Commissioner Kalli Hammermann. Hammermann and Buvak's first joint assignment will be shown on TV in 2026. The film has the working title "Zwischenwelten" and tells the story of a brutal robbery-murder.

A second film with the working title "Der sichere Tod" is set at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) and made local headlines earlier this year due to its filming on the fringes of the real MSC 2026.

More videos from the department